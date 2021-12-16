Pakistan vs West Indies Live Cricket Score 3rd T20I Match Updates, National Stadium, Karachi

Pakistan will look to complete the clean sweep over West Indies on Thursday in the third T20I match at National Stadium, Karachi. Pakistan have played dominant cricket in the series so far as West Indies are badly affected by the COVID-19 outbreak in the camp.

Five more members of the West Indies cricket squad — including three players — have tested positive for Covid, officials said Thursday, leaving the rest of their Pakistan tour hanging in the balance.

Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, and Justin Greaves, along with assistant coach Roddy Estwick and physician Dr. Akshai Mansingh all tested positive and must remain in self-isolation for ten days, or until they return a negative result, the PCB informed on Thursday.

Four members of the touring party tested positive on Saturday, bringing the total to nine since they arrived last week for a Twenty20 and limited-over series.

Meanwhile, Pakistan beat a resurgent West Indies in a thrilling finish by nine runs to win the second Twenty20 international in Karachi on Tuesday, taking an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

For the home team Mohammad Rizwan top-scored for a second match running with 38 to help Pakistan get to 172-8 before keeping the West Indies down to 163 all out in 20 overs.

The win gives Pakistan another series with the last game on Thursday, also in Karachi.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam praised man-of-the-match Shadab Khan for his brisk scoring.

“The finish from Shadab (with the bat) was very good and then bowlers did well too - especially Shaheen (Shah Afridi)," said Azam.

“The idea was to set a target and defend, and play as per the conditions and the wicket."

West Indian skipper Pooran admitted there were silly mistakes during the run-chase.

“It was a tough one for us," said Pooran. “It was a big improvement from the first game but I felt we lost here due to silly mistakes. Irresponsible from myself too."

The three ODIs are scheduled for December 18, 20 and 22.

