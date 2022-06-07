Pakistan vs West Indies Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PAK vs WI ODI Series Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The three-match ODI series between Pakistan and West Indies will begin on June 8, Wednesday. The first match will take place in the Multan Cricket Stadium at 4:30 pm IST on Wednesday.

International cricket is returning to Pakistan as they host their second series after successfully conducting the Australia tour. The West Indies team heads into the series after a successful ODI series against the Netherlands.

Both the captains Babar Azam and Nicholas Pooran will be trying to win the first match of the series and gain an early advantage.

Ahead of tomorrow’s PAK vs WI ODI Series match between Pakistan and West Indies; here is all you need to know:

What date PAK VS WI ODI Series match between Pakistan and West Indies will be played?

The PAK VS WI ODI Series match between Pakistan and West Indies will take place on June 8, Wednesday.

Where will the ODI Series match between Pakistan and West Indies be played?

The match between Pakistan and West Indies will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan, Pakistan.

What time will the PAK VS WI ODI Series match between Pakistan and West Indies begin?

The match between Pakistan and West Indies will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs West Indies match?

Pakistan vs West Indies match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs West Indies match?

Pakistan vs West Indies match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Pakistan vs West Indies Possible Staring XI:

Pakistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Nicholas Pooran (c), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope(wk), Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh Jr.

