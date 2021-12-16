Pakistan vs West Indies ODI Series Postponed to 2022 Over COVID-19 Cases in Visitors' Camp

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released a joint statement alongside Cricket West Indies (CWI) regarding the five more COVID-19 positive cases in the West Indies camp. Following Wednesday’s PCR testing, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases has increased to nine in the visitors camp since their arrival in Karachi on December 9.

In the statement, PCB stated that the ODI series between Pakistan and West Indies which was scheduled to play after the T20I series has been postponed and rescheduled for early June 2022

“On Thursday morning and as part of the PCB COVID-19 Protocols, Rapid Antigen tests were conducted on the remaining 15 West Indies players and six player support personnel. All 21 members of the West Indies touring party returned negative test result. As such, Thursday’s T20 International (T20I) proceeded as planned," the statement reads.

“However, taking into consideration both the teams’ welfare as well as limited resources in the West Indies side for the ODIs, it has been agreed that the series, which forms part of the ICC Men’s Cricket Word Cup Super League, will be postponed and rescheduled for early June 2022," it added.

The ODI series is a part of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup Super League and the PCB want West Indies to have an equal opportunity to field their best players for it.

“This will provide the West Indies with an equal opportunity to field their best available players for the World Cup qualification matches," PCB said.

Meanwhile, the two teams are playing the final match of the T20I series on Thursday and the PCB stated that the COVID-19 negative players from the West Indies camp will leave Pakistan after the third T20I. While the nine affected players will complete their isolation in Karachi.

“The West Indies team members, who returned negative results following Wednesday’s PCR and today’s Rapid Antigen tests, will depart from Pakistan after tonight’s match. Those who have tested positive will complete their isolation in Karachi before their travel arrangements are finalised to allow them to rejoin their families in time for Christmas celebrations," the statement added.

“Meanwhile, the Pakistan team members, all of whom have returned PCR negative after Wednesday’s tests, will also be leaving the Managed Event Environment after tonight’s third T20I.

“The CWI would like to thank the PCB for its excellent series arrangements and appreciates its support in rescheduling the ODI series in June 2022," PCB concluded.

