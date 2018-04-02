Pakistan vs West Indies, Second T20I in Karachi Highlights - As It Happened

Babar Azam (AP Images)

Commentary (Pakistan innings)

19.6 K Williams to B Azam, 1 run. 205/3

19.5 K Williams to B Azam, Short ball outside off, Azam finds the fielder at point. Still on 96, can he get to the three digit mark? 204/3

19.4 K Williams to S Malik, Malik taps it around the corner and gives Azam the strike. Pakistan now cross their highest ever T20I score. 204/3

19.3 K Williams to B Azam, Frustrated Azam after he finds the fielder at short third man. Moves to the other end with this. 203/3

19.2 K Williams to B Azam, FOUR! Short ball outside off, Azam pulls it in the gap through mid-wicket for a boundary. Pakistan get to 200 with this and Azam moves to 95. 202/3

19.1 K Williams to B Azam, Full on leg, Babar flicks it through square leg for a brace. Moves to the nervous nineties with this. 198/3

18.6 K Paul to B Azam, Full around off, Azam drives this towards mid off for one. 196/3

18.5 K Paul to S Malik, Driven towards the mid on region. They pick up a single. 195/3

18.4 K Paul to S Malik, SIX! Paul misses his yorker, Malik gets under this and lofts this over mid on for a biggie. 194/3

18.3 K Paul to S Malik, Slow bouncer from Paul. Malik tries to pull this but fails to connect. 188/3

18.2 K Paul to B Azam, Short again around off, Azam pulls this front of square for one. 188/3

18.1 K Paul to B Azam, FOUR! Length ball outside off, Azam plays it with an angled bat and guides it through the third man region for a boundary. 187/3

Keemo Paul comes to bowl the second-last over.

17.6 R Emrit to S Malik, FOUR! Short and wide again! Malik upper cuts this over the short third man fielder for a boundary. 183/3

17.5 R Emrit to B Azam, The batsman plays the square cut. One run added to the total. 179/3

17.4 R Emrit to B Azam, Short and wide, Azam tries to cut but misses. 178/3

17.4 R Emrit to B Azam, Five Wides! Poor bowling from Emrit. Completely missed his line. This one lands way down the leg side and even three keepers wouldn't get to that. The ball races away to the fine leg fence for a boundary. 178/3

17.3 R Emrit to S Malik, Back of a length again, Shoaib hops and fends this on the off side for a run. 173/3

17.2 R Emrit to S Malik, FOUR! Back of a length ball on the pads of Malik who nudges it fine down the leg side for a boundary. 172/3

17.1 R Emrit to B Azam, NOT OUT! That ball would have clipped the leg stump but the on-field call of not out stands. Emrit serves this full on leg, Azam tries to dig out the yorker but cannot get bat to it. The ball hits his ankle area and rolls towards short the third man region. The bowlers appeal but the umpire stays put. Jason Mohammed has a talk with Emrit and decides to take it up. Hawk Eye shows that the ball would have clipped the leg stump. Azam stays and so does the review of Windies. 168/3

An appeal for LBW is referred upstairs. Babar Azam is the man in question. Is this going to miss the leg stump?

Shoaib Malik is the next man in.

16.6 K Williams to A Ali, OUT! Short ball on middle, it rushes into Ali who is a little late on his pull. The ball skies towards deep mid-wicket where Walton hares in and takes a good catch. Ali departs trying to up the scoring. 167/3

16.5 K Williams to B Azam, Full on the pads of Azam who flicks it away to deep square leg for a run. 167/2

16.4 K Williams to B Azam, Azam drives this through covers and will get two for it. 166/2

16.3 K Williams to A Ali, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total. 164/2

16.2 K Williams to B Azam, DROPPED! It doesn't get easier than this! Slow ball around off, Azam goes for the flick but gets a top edge to this. The ball flies towards the short fine leg region where Badree gets under it. He gets his hands in position and drops a dolly. The batsmen have run through for a single. 163/2

16.1 K Williams to B Azam, SIX! Full ball on middle, Azam lofts this over mid on for a biggie. The umpire raises his arms in the air to signal the result. 162/2

Kesrick Williams comes back for another spell.

15.6 O Smith to B Azam, Another pull shot but this time Azam will only get one for it as the ball goes towards mid-wicket. 156/2

15.5 O Smith to A Ali, Short again outside off, Ali cuts it over covers this time. The fielder does well to save the boundary. The batsmen cross. 155/2

15.4 O Smith to A Ali, SIX! Gets this off the meat and the ball flies over mid-wicket. Effort ball again from Smith outside off, Ali connects with his pull for half a dozen. 154/2

15.3 O Smith to B Azam, Short again and Azam pulls this front of square for one this time. 148/2

15.2 O Smith to B Azam, Digs this one short, Azam pulls this with muscle through mid-wicket for a brace. 147/2

15.1 O Smith to A Ali, Slow length ball around off, Ali looks to slap this on the off side but gets an inside edge towards fine leg for a run. 145/2

14.6 R Emrit to B Azam, FOUR! Up and over and the ball finds the fence. Full around off, Azam plays the inside-out shot over covers for another boundary. 68 off 40 now is Babar. 5 overs left in this innings. 144/2

14.5 R Emrit to A Ali, Full in line of the stumps, Ali drives this uppishly to the mid off region and picks up a single. 140/2

14.4 R Emrit to A Ali, FOUR! Short ball outside off and this time Ali upper cuts it over the third man fielder for a boundary. 139/2

14.3 R Emrit to A Ali, Ali guides this to the short third man fielder for a dot. A yard on any side and that was a boundary. 135/2

14.2 R Emrit to B Azam, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 135/2

14.1 R Emrit to B Azam, FOUR! Outside off and cuts this once again in the gap. Length ball, Azam opens the face of his bat and places it in the gap for another boundary. 134/2

Asif Ali comes in next to bat.

13.6 O Smith to H Talat, OUT! Smith gets his first T20I wicket! Serves this short outside off, Talat makes room and looks to cut it over backward point. Jason Mohammed the fielder there, times his jump to perfection to collect this. A wonderful innings from Talat comes to an end. 130/2

13.5 O Smith to H Talat, FOUR! Overpitched ball outside off, Talat gets low and lofts this over mid off for a lovely boundary. The timing on that was just amazing. 130/1

13.4 O Smith to B Azam, Azam plays it with an angled bat and guides it to third man. The batsmen have run through for a single. 126/1

13.3 O Smith to H Talat, Drags his length back a bit and angles this into the hips of Talat who misses his pull shot. The ball hits him and rolls to the off side where they pick up a leg bye. 125/1

13.2 O Smith to H Talat, Talat just manages to keep the yorker out. Good ball bowled by Smith. 124/1

13.1 O Smith to H Talat, Length ball outside off, Talat slices this over point and another good work in the deep restricts the batsmen to two. 124/1

Odean Smith comes back into the attack.

12.6 K Paul to B Azam, Yorker again. Babar guides this to the short third man fielder for a dot. 122/1

12.5 K Paul to B Azam, Azam has done well to keep that yorker at bay. 122/1

12.4 K Paul to B Azam, Finally a good piece of work on the boundary rope. This ball is wide outside off, Azam cuts it in the gap and will only get two. The umpire checks if the fielder has touched the rope while tidying up the ball but has done well to save a couple of runs. 122/1

12.3 K Paul to H Talat, Full in line of the stumps, Talat hits it down the ground but a good effort from the bowler restricts the run to one as the ball goes away from him to the off side. 120/1

12.2 K Paul to B Azam, Full again on middle and leg, Babar hits it along the turf to long on for one. 119/1

12.1 K Paul to B Azam, FOUR! Misses his yorker and bowls this full around off, Azam gets on one knee and lofts it over mid-wicket for a boundary. 118/1

11.6 R Powell to H Talat, Full ball around off, Talat gets it off the inner half through mid on for a couple of runs. 114/1

11.5 R Powell to H Talat, FOUR! Runs continue to flow for Pakistan. Length ball down the leg, Talat just helps it on its way for a boundary. 112/1

11.4 R Powell to H Talat, Yorker from Powell. Talat gets his bat down in time to dig it out. 108/1

11.3 R Powell to H Talat, Maiden T20I fifty for Talat! What a moment for the youngster. On the pads again, Hussain works it through square leg for a brace. Takes his helmet off in celebration and acknowledges the crowd. 108/1

11.2 R Powell to H Talat, FOUR! Poor fielding from the Windies. Saw this in the first match and nothing seems to have gotten better. Full ball on middle, Talat whips this to the deep mid-wicket region. Walton the fielder there gets low but the ball goes through him for a boundary. 106/1

11.1 R Powell to B Azam, Babar flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single. 102/1

10.6 K Williams to H Talat, FOUR! Short ball outside off, Talat square cuts this perfectly in the gap for a boundary. Pakistan cross the 100 mark and look good for a big score. 101/1

10.5 K Williams to B Azam, Fifty for Azam! His fourth in T20Is. Taps this with soft hands towards point and runs to the other end to get to his landmark. 97/1

10.4 K Williams to B Azam, Slow again, on the stumps, Azam defends this from within the crease. 96/1

10.3 K Williams to B Azam, FOUR! Strays this down the leg side, Azam works this to the fine leg region for a boundary. Moves to 49 now. 96/1

10.2 K Williams to H Talat, Full on middle and leg, Talat makes room and lofts it over covers for just one. 92/1

10.1 K Williams to B Azam, Slow ball down leg, Azam helps it on its way for one. 91/1

9.6 O Smith to B Azam, Length ball outside off, Azam cuts it past backward point for a run. Pakistan 90/1 after 10 overs. 90/1

9.5 O Smith to B Azam, FOUR! Short slow ball on middle, Azam pulls this towards mid-wicket and after a poor effort from the fielder there, the ball crosses the rope for back-to-back boundaries. 89/1

9.4 O Smith to B Azam, FOUR! Length ball around off, Azam cuts it deliberately fine of the short third man fielder for another boundary. 85/1

9.3 O Smith to H Talat, Full outside off, Talat slices this to deep point to give his partner the strike. 81/1

9.2 O Smith to H Talat, FOUR! Short ball outside off, Talat cuts it fine to the third man region for a boundary. 80/1

9.1 O Smith to B Azam, Back of a length ball, Azam plays this with soft hands towards covers for a run. 76/1

8.6 K Paul to H Talat, FOUR! In the gap this time. Short and wide outside off, Talat cuts it in the gap through point for a boundary. 75/1

8.5 K Paul to H Talat, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 71/1

8.4 K Paul to H Talat, Finds the fielder again. Overpitched ball and Talat drives it superbly to the man at covers. 71/1

8.3 K Paul to H Talat, Bangs this one short outside off, Talat tries to upper cut it but doesn't get bat to ball. 71/1

8.2 K Paul to B Azam, Pitched up again, Azam drives this towards mid off and this time picks up a run. 71/1

8.2 K Paul to B Azam, Wide. The batsman tries flicking a ball that is down the leg side. Wide signalled by the umpire. 70/1

8.1 K Paul to B Azam, Full delivery outside off, Azam leans forward and drives this to the mid off fielder. 69/1

7.6 O Smith to B Azam, Digs this one short, Azam pulls it in front of square for just a single though. He is unhappy after hitting it as he found the fielder there. 69/1

7.5 O Smith to H Talat, Drags his length back, Talat taps this towards point for a run. 68/1

7.4 O Smith to B Azam, Full again on off, Azam drives this to covers for one more. 67/1

7.3 O Smith to H Talat, Bowls this fuller on the pads, Talat flicks it towards square leg for one. 66/1

7.2 O Smith to B Azam, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 65/1

7.1 O Smith to H Talat, Almost gets a wicket on his debut! Back of a length ball outside off, Talat looks to cut this but gets an inside edge to it. The ball misses the leg stump and goes towards fine leg which allows them pick up a run. 64/1

Odean Smith gets to bowl his first over.

6.6 S Badree to B Azam, FOUR! Cut and cut hard. That ball kept low outside off, Azam crouches low and cuts it in the gap through point for a boundary. This also brings up the 50-run stand between these two. 63/1

6.5 S Badree to H Talat, Around off, Talat pushes this to covers for one more. 59/1

6.4 S Badree to B Azam, Pitched up on middle, Azam hits this to the mid on fielder and gets to the other end. 58/1

6.3 S Badree to H Talat, Short ball outside off, Talat rocks back and punches this towards mid off for one. 57/1

6.2 S Badree to H Talat, This one skids off the surface. Bowls this outside off, Talat gets low to cut it but misses. 56/1

6.1 S Badree to H Talat, Gives this air, Talat plays this through mid-wicket for a brace. 56/1

5.6 K Williams to B Azam, FOUR! Azam just showing his class here. Back of a length ball outside off, Babar hangs back and cuts it through cover-point for another boundary. 54/1 now after 6 overs. A good Powerplay for the hosts. The loss of Fakhar Zaman has not affected them. 54/1

5.5 K Williams to H Talat, The batsman has played it towards the point region. One run added to the total. 50/1

5.4 K Williams to H Talat, FOUR! Full outside off, Talat lofts this over mid on for a boundary. 49/1

5.3 K Williams to H Talat, Poor fielding from Samuels. Length ball outside off, Talat drives this to cover-point and Marlon who is lazy in getting down, allows the ball to go through him. The batsmen pick up two for it. 45/1

5.2 K Williams to B Azam, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. One run added to the total. 43/1

5.1 K Williams to B Azam, On a good length around off, Azam plays this to the cover fielder for nothing. 42/1

Kesrick Williams comes into the attack.

4.6 S Badree to B Azam, Slow outside off, Azam charges down and hits this towards mid on for one. 42/1

4.5 S Badree to H Talat, Pitched up, Talat works this through mid-wicket for a single. 41/1

4.4 S Badree to H Talat, Quicker one outside off, Talat square cuts this to the fielder at point. 40/1

4.3 S Badree to H Talat, SIX! Not afraid to come down the pitch to Badree and smokes this for a biggie. Bowls this slower through the air outside off, Talat dances down and hits this over extra cover for a maximum. 40/1

4.2 S Badree to H Talat, FOUR! Cute from Talat. Slow ball on the stumps, Talat gets low and paddles this down the fine leg region for a boundary. 34/1

4.1 S Badree to H Talat, Floated ball on middle, Talat charges down but decides to defend it. 30/1

3.6 R Emrit to H Talat, Back of a length ball on off, Talat opens the face of his bat and guides this to point for another run. 30/1

3.5 R Emrit to B Azam, Length outside off, Azam goes on his back foot and taps it towards mid off for a run. 29/1

3.4 R Emrit to B Azam, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries now and this one is the best of the lot. Pitched up ball on off, Azam drives this through covers for a boundary. 28/1

3.3 R Emrit to B Azam, FOUR! Easy pickings for Azam. Emrit pitches this full on leg, Azam helps it on its way to the wide fine leg region for a boundary. 24/1

3.2 R Emrit to B Azam, Short and wide again, Azam tries a similar shot but fails to put bat to ball. 20/1

3.1 R Emrit to B Azam, FOUR! Short and wide outside off, Azam cuts it past backward point for a boundary. 20/1

2.6 S Badree to H Talat, Drags his length back, Talat rocks back and punches it on the off side nothing. 16/1

2.5 S Badree to H Talat, Darts this in line of the sumps and Talat plays in onto the ground. 16/1

2.4 S Badree to H Talat, In the air... but safe. Quicker one outside off, Talat slices this between backward point and the gully region. The ball doesn't have the legs to go all the way but they pick up two for it. 16/1

2.3 S Badree to H Talat, Gives this one air too, Talat drives this to the cover fielder and after a misfield from the Windies skipper, the ball rolls further which allows them to pick up two runs. 14/1

2.2 S Badree to B Azam, Tosses this one up, Azam milks this through mid on for a run. 12/1

2.1 S Badree to B Azam, Starts by bowling one flat outside off, Azam taps it to the off side. 11/1

Samuel Badree to roll his arm now.

1.6 R Emrit to H Talat, Outside off again, another play and miss from Talat. Good over from Emrit. 11/1

1.5 R Emrit to H Talat, Slower ball outside off, Talat flirts with it but misses. The keeper collects it on the bounce. 11/1

Hussain Talat walks in next to bat.

1.4 R Emrit to F Zaman, OUT! The dangerous Fakhar Zaman departs. Emrit bangs this one short down the leg side. Zaman goes for the hook shot but fails to connect it cleanly. While doing so, he just manages to glove it to Ramdin who takes it at a good height. The players appeal and up goes the umpire's finger. They are all smiles now as Fakhar fails to give that explosive start. 11/1

1.3 R Emrit to B Azam, Length again on off, invites Azam for the drive who taps it with soft hands towards mid off and quickly gets to the other end. 11/0

1.2 R Emrit to B Azam, Good length ball around off, Azam shuffles across and places it well enough through mid-wicket for a brace. 10/0

1.1 R Emrit to F Zaman, Bowls this full on leg, Zaman works it to square leg to move to the other end. 8/0

Rayad Emrit will bowl from the other end.

0.6 K Paul to B Azam, Strays this on the pads of Azam, who whips it away to the deep square leg region for a couple of runs to end the first over. 7/0

0.5 K Paul to B Azam, Pitches this up as well, Azam gets low and drives this to the fielder at mid off. 5/0

0.4 K Paul to F Zaman, Pitched up around leg, Fakhar flicks this through square leg for a single. 5/0

0.3 K Paul to F Zaman, FOUR! First boundary of the day and it is from the bat of Fakhar. Overpitched ball around off, Zaman leans forward and smacks It in the gap through cover-point for a boundary. 4/0

0.2 K Paul to F Zaman, Slightly fuller this time, in line of the stumps, Zaman hits this to the mid on fielder for nothing. 0/0

0.1 K Paul to F Zaman, Starts by bowling from round the wicket and lands this on a good length on middle and leg. It angles into him and Fakhar hits this towards mid-wicket. 0/0

First Published: April 2, 2018, 8:15 PM IST