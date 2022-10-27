Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch T20 World Cup 2022 Match Coverage on TV And Online

In the 24th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan will be clashing against Zimbabwe at the Perth Stadium. Pakistan will be bidding to make a comeback in the competition after losing their opening game against India.

Babar Azam & Co produced a sensational performance against India. A mind-boggling knock by Virat Kohli steered India to a victory by four wickets. Despite the loss, there were lots of positives for Pakistan, including the excellent form of Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed with the bat. Haris Rauf looked good with the ball as he picked the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. Playing on Thursday, the team will hope for a return of form for their opening duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s first Super 12 match against South Africa was washed out. The team scored 79 runs in the first innings. Wesley Madhevere was the man in form with 35 runs off 18 balls. In reply, South Africa hammered 51 runs off three overs before rain canceled the match. The team will start the game against Pakistan as underdogs.

When will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Pakistan (PAK) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) start?

The game will be conducted on October 27, Thursday.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Pakistan (PAK) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) be played?

The fixture will be conducted at the Perth Stadium in Perth.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Pakistan (PAK) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) begin?

The match will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan (PAK) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) match?

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the Zimbabwe of Pakistan (PAK) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) match?

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Pakistan probable playing XI: Shan Masood, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed

Zimbabwe probable playing XI: Richard Ngarava, Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl

