'Pakistan Whitewashed by a B Grade England Team' - Former Players Slam Embarrassing Loss

Former Pakistan bowler Saeed Ajmal slammed the national team after their 0-3 series sweep to England, saying there are only two or three top players. Pakistan were defeated by a second string England side in the three-match ODI series, with the first-choice side of the hosts being forced to isolate after COVID-19 cases in the camp. The fresh squad had nine uncapped players led by Ben Stokes, and still managed to thrash Pakistan.

“Babar Azam has scored 14 hundreds in 81 innings. What should I say now? Even after playing a brilliant innings, he had to return to the pavilion frustrated (after the match). It used to happen to me as well. I took five-wicket hauls but the team used to lose. I can only see two or three top players,” Ajmal said in his YouTube channel.

“Even in bowling, apart from two or three bowlers, I don’t see any of them (of quality). How will we survive like this? Our middle order is still a flop. If the top order performs then only, we can put a commendable score. Whenever the top order fails our teams completely collapse. England and India have two teams now, our one is struggling to survive."

Ajmal said the confusing policies around fitness has led the team nowhere.

“We have been crying for three years that we need to play youngsters and we need to improve on our fitness levels. What did you achieve? Now we have once again come back to- leave fitness level, we need talent now. Now you have brought in Sharjeel Khan, Azam Khan. Now you have started saying we want to see skills in players’. Fitness is important but don’t have such poor policies where players lack fitness and skills."

Ramiz Raja, meanwhile in his YouTube channel, called for more youngsters in the side.

“An extremely painful and tough day for Pakistan cricket and its fans. The team has been whitewashed by a B-Grade England team. I’m not surprised by the results because it was on the cards. This team got mentally disintegrated. They couldn’t get over the shock of their defeat in the first ODI because the headlines were all over that a B team, which was assembled within two days, has beaten Pakistan.

“They went under pressure after the loss and hence, committed mistakes. It has become a trend for this Pakistan team. It doesn’t learn from mistakes. Instead, they double it under pressure.

“It’s time for a change. They need to change their mindset and experiment with new talents. For the sake of Pakistan cricket, think tank needs to make massive changes."

