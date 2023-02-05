Pakistan Will Not Travel To India For 2023 ODI World Cup If ACC Hosting Rights Taken Away-Report

The Pakistan Cricket Board saw regime change recently but there was no chance in their stance against BCCI regarding the Asia Cup venues. Back then in October, BCCI had confirmed that they might not send its team to Pakistan due to security issues. Responding to this, then PCB chief Ramiz Raja had confirmed that they will also not send Pakistan to India for the 2023 World Cup in what was a tit-for-tat response.

Turns out, the new regime under Najam Sethi is also hell bent on mating out the same response if ACC hosting rights are taken away from Pakistan, according to a report in ANI.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) had it’s meeting on 4th February in Bahrain to discuss the issues regarding the upcoming tournament. It was believed that both the BCCI and the PCB stood strong on their fronts.

According to numerous reports in Pakistani and international media outlets, such as Cricket Pakistan, The News, ESPNcricinfo, and GEO TV, PCB President Najam Sethi warned BCCI Secretary Jay Shah during the meeting that Pakistan would not participate in the World Cup that would be held in India in October-November if India pulled out of the Asia Cup that is scheduled in Pakistan in September.

Jay Shah was left surprised by Pakistan’s stand on the Asia Cup situation and did not expect this at all in this meeting.

The Asian Cricket Council meet in Bahrain has ended but no decision was taken on the venue of the Asia Cup later this year. In December last year, ACC chairman Jay Shah released a detailed itinerary but the venue for Asia Cup wasn’t mentioned.

Sources close to the developments have informed News18 Cricketnext that no decision was taken with regard to the venue and it will only be taken after March.

“No decision was taken with regards to venue or shift of venue. It will be decided at a later date, most likely after March,” the source told News18 Cricketnext.

The Asian Cricket Council also confirmed that the board will discuss the Asia Cup hosting matter again in the next Executive Board Meeting in March.

“The ACC had a constructive dialogue on the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. The Board agreed to continue discussions on operations, timelines and any other specifics with a view to ensure the success of the tournament. An update on the matter would be taken on the next ACC Executive Board Meeting to be held in March 2023," the ACC said in a statement.

Get the latest Cricket News here