Pakistan Wins Toss, Bats In Second T20 Vs. New Zealand

Pakistan captain Shadab Khan won the toss and elected to bat Sunday in the second Twenty20 cricket international against New Zealand at Seddon Park.

HAMILTON, New Zealand: Pakistan captain Shadab Khan won the toss and elected to bat Sunday in the second Twenty20 cricket international against New Zealand at Seddon Park.

New Zealand, which won the first match of the three-match series by five wickets, has been strengthened by the return of captain Kane Williamson among other players involved in the recent test series against the West Indies.

Williamson missed the second West Indies test and the first Pakistan T20 after the birth of his first child. The other test squad members were required to sit out Fridays first T20.

Test fast bowlers Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson rejoin the home team Sunday, giving New Zealand a potent seam attack.

Pakistan has named an unchanged lineup, looking to its top order to produce a better performance than in the first match at Aucklands Eden Park where it also won the toss, batted and was reduced to 5-39 before a late fightback led by Shadab and Faheem Ashraf.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert, Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan (captain), Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

Umpires: Chris Brown and Shaun Haig, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Wayne Knights, New Zealand. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

