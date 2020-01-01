Sixteen-year-old Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah has been withdrawn from the upcoming U19 World Cup scheduled to be played in South Africa from January 17 to February 9. In an official statement, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that Mohammad Wasim Jnr has been named as Shah's replacement.
Pakistan Withdraw Naseem Shah For U-19 World Cup
