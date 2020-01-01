Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

2nd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

Match 1: OMA VS UAE

upcoming
OMA OMA
UAE UAE

Cape Town

05 Jan, 202011:30 IST

1st T20I: IND VS SL

upcoming
IND IND
SL SL

Guwahati BCS

05 Jan, 202019:00 IST

Pakistan Withdraw Naseem Shah For U-19 World Cup

Sixteen-year-old Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah has been withdrawn from the upcoming U19 World Cup scheduled to be played in South Africa from January 17 to February 9. In an official statement, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that Mohammad Wasim Jnr has been named as Shah's replacement.

IANS |January 1, 2020, 11:24 AM IST
Pakistan Withdraw Naseem Shah For U-19 World Cup

Lahore: Sixteen-year-old Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah has been withdrawn from the upcoming U19 World Cup scheduled to be played in South Africa from January 17 to February 9. In an official statement, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that Mohammad Wasim Jnr has been named as Shah's replacement.

The board said that it has taken a pragmatic approach and decided to withdraw Shah who has already made an impact in senior men's cricket, having played three Tests with a five-wicket haul also to his name.

"The ICC U19 Cricket World Cup is a stepping stone for future stars and a platform for budding youngsters to graduate to international cricket. Naseem has recently broken that glass ceiling and has established his credentials as an international cricketer," PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said.

"This should not deter Pakistan's chances at next year's ICC U19 Cricket World Cup as the selectors have picked a side that is experienced and bubbling with confidence to perform strongly.

He further said that right-arm pacer will remain in Pakistan and continue to work on his skills under bowling coach Waqar Younis. Furthermore, he will remain available for the home series against Bangladesh.

Shah made his international debut for Pakistan's senior team in Australia in November last year.

Wasim Jnr took three wickets each in the ACC Asia Cup and on the tour of South Africa. He also bagged seven wickets on the tour of Sri Lanka. On the domestic circuit, he played one U19 one-day match in which he bagged three wickets, while he snapped up seven wickets in three U19 three-day matches.

Pakistan, the 2004 and 2006 champions and three-time runners-up of the U19 World Cup, are placed in Group C of the 16-team event and will play Scotland in their opening match on January 19.

Pakistan's second match will be against Zimbabwe at the Witrand Oval on January 22, while their third and final group match will be on January 24 against Bangladesh.

ICC U19 World CupNaseem Shahpcb

Related stories

U19 World Cup Was the Beginning for Players Like Virat Kohli: Makhaya Ntini
Cricketnext Staff | December 31, 2019, 7:55 PM IST

U19 World Cup Was the Beginning for Players Like Virat Kohli: Makhaya Ntini

India U19 Lose to South Africa in Inconsequential 3rd ODI
Cricketnext Staff | December 31, 2019, 12:50 PM IST

India U19 Lose to South Africa in Inconsequential 3rd ODI

Indian U-19 Team Beats South Africa by 9 Wickets in First Youth ODI
Cricketnext Staff | December 27, 2019, 12:14 PM IST

Indian U-19 Team Beats South Africa by 9 Wickets in First Youth ODI

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Cape Town

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020

UAE v OMA
Cape Town

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020

SL v IND
Guwahati BCS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more