LIVE: India vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup Latest Score Updates - India Take on Arch Rivals Pakistan

Read more

will be eyeing to have a great start in the tournament.

The 4th-ranked Indian team will enter the tournament India as favourites and will be expected to defeat Pakistan (8). However, the sharpness of their performance in their tournament opener will give the idea of how the mega event could turn out for them.

The Indian team reached New Zealand a month earlier in order to acclimatise to the conditions. The batting unit did a decent job putting runs in the recently-concluded white-ball series but it was the bowling department that led down the team.

Apart from Jhulan Goswami, who has been impressive, the other Indian bowlers have looked ordinary and failed to defend scores of 270 and 279 in successive games against New Zealand which is a big concern ahead of the marquee event. Without the experienced Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur and Pooja Vastrakar will have to step up and support Goswami, who has continued to keep things tight.

Even though the batting unit was able to put 250+ scores several times against New Zealand, the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur and Shafali Verma have not been consistent enough and far away from their best. The other concern is that India may or may not have zeroed in on their best XI. Yastika Bhatia was seen as the No. 3 before Deepti Sharma moved up to take the spot in New Zealand.

On the other hand, Pakistan have built a settled bowling line-up and if the batters can follow the bowlers’ example, the team can give tough competition to the Mithali Raj-led side. Notably, Pakistan have gone winless at the last two ODI World Cups, and go into this tournament far from being the favourites.

In the last edition of the 2017 Women’s World Cup, India lost to England narrowly in the final. And this time, India will be eager to go one step ahead and claim the title that has eluded them, especially for skipper Mithali Raj and veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami, who will be playing their last World Cup.

When will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match Pakistan Women vs India Women start?

The match between Pakistan Women and India Women will be played on Sunday, March 6, and it will kick off at 6:30 am IST.

Where will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match Pakistan Women vs India Women be played?

The Women’s World Cup match between Pakistan Women vs India Women will be played at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan Women vs India Women match?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Pakistan Women vs India Women match.

Where can I live stream the Pakistan Women vs India Women match?

Pakistan Women vs India Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Pakistan Women vs India Women possible starting XIs

Pakistan Women Possible Playing XI: M Ali (wk), S Nawaz, J Khan, N Khan, O Sohail, N Dar, A Riaz, B Maroof, D Baig, A Amin, N Sandhu

India Women Possible Playing XI: R Ghosh (wk), T Bhatia, S Mandhana, M Raj, S Verma, D Sharma, H Kaur, R Gayakwad, J Goswami, P Yadav, P Vastrakar

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here