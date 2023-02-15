Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women Dream11 Team Prediction and Live Streaming: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable XIs for Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women, February 15

Pakistan Women will be bidding to record their first win in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 when they will square off against Ireland Women. The match will be played at the Newlands in Cape Town on February 15, Wednesday.

Pakistan recorded a seven-wicket loss in their opening game against the arch-rivals India. The team could have done better with the bat as they scored only 149 runs in the first innings. In an otherwise poor batting performance, Bismah Maroof was the only positive as she scored 68 runs off 55 balls. The defeat pushed Pakistan to third place in the Group B points tally.

Ireland also suffered a loss in their opening game at the hands of England Women by four wickets. Ireland posted 105 runs in the first innings and England chased the total within 14.2 overs. With no points to their name, the team is second-last in the standings.

Ahead of the match between Pakistan Women and Ireland Women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan Women and Ireland Women be played?

The match between Pakistan Women and Ireland Women will be conducted on February 15, Wednesday.

Where will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan Women and Ireland Women be played?

The match between Pakistan Women and Ireland Women will be hosted at the Newlands in Cape Town.

What time will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan Women and Ireland Women begin?

The match between Pakistan Women and Ireland Women will begin at 10:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan Women and Ireland Women?

The match between Pakistan Women and Ireland Women will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between the Pakistan Women and Ireland Women?

The match between Pakistan Women and Ireland Women will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

Pakistan Women and Ireland Women Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Muneeba Ali

Vice-Captain: Gaby Lewis

Suggested Playing XI for Pakistan Women and Ireland Women Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Amy Hunter, Muneeba Ali

Batsmen: Gaby Lewis, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar

All-rounders: Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, Eimear Richardson

Bowlers: Cara Murray, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan

Pakistan Women and Ireland Women Predicted Playing XI:

Pakistan Women: Bismah Maroof (c), Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Sadia Iqbal, Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Javeria Khan, Nida Dar, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu

Ireland Women: Leah Paul, Mary Waldron (wk), Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Eimear Richardson, Jane Maguire, Louise Little, Cara Murray, Arlene Kelly

