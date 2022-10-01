Pakistan Women vs Malaysia Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Sylhet District Stadium will host a much-fancied game between Pakistan Women and Malaysia Women on Sunday. Pakistan Women will walk into the match as favourites as they are more experienced in international cricket as compared to their competitors.

The team is coming into the league following a poor performance in the Commonwealth Games. They couldn’t open their account in the competition as they ended up losing all three games. Pakistan Women were let down by the batters as they registered scores of 129, 99, and 116 runs. Playing the Asia Cup, the team will be hoping for fine performances from batters including Muneeba Ali, Ayesha Naseem, and Sidra Amin.

Malaysia Women, on the other hand, last played international cricket over three months back. They toured Singapore for a three-match T20I series. The visitors were exceptionally brilliant, as they won all three matches. Both the batters and bowlers looked in fine rhythm. Winifred Duraisingam’s side will hope to continue the winning run to leave an impact in the Asia Cup.

When will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match Pakistan Women (PAK-W) vs Malaysia Women (MAL-W) start?

The game will be conducted on October 2, Sunday.

Where will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 match Pakistan Women (PAK-W) vs Malaysia Women (MAL-W) be played?

The high-profile match will be played at the Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet.

What time will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 match the Pakistan Women (PAK-W) vs Malaysia Women (MAL-W) begin?

The match will begin at 8:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan Women (PAK-W) vs Malaysia Women (MAL-W) match?

Pakistan Women vs Malaysia Women match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan Women (PAK-W) vs Malaysia Women (MAL-W) match?

Pakistan Women vs Malaysia Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.



PAK-W vs MAL-W Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match, Pakistan Women probable playing XI against Malaysia Women: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Muneeba Ali, Nida Dar, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Tuba Hasan

PAK-W vs MAL-W Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match, Malaysia Women probable playing XI against Pakistan Women: Winifred Duraisingam (c), Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Elsa Hunter, Jamahidaya Intan, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Wan Julia, Dhanusri Muhunan, Aina Najwa, Nurilyaa Natasya, Nur Arianna Natsya, Noor Hayati Zakaria

