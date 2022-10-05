Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium will host a much-fancied game of cricket between Pakistan Women and Thailand Women on Thursday. Thailand will walk into the match as underdogs as they are still taking baby steps and have less experience in international cricket as compared to their competitors.

The team was denied a good start in the league following two back-to-back losses against Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women by nine wickets and 49 runs respectively. With no points to their credit, they are reeling at the third-last place in the standings. Batting has been the main issue for the team as they have only been able to register scores of 82 and 107 runs.

Pakistan have won both their league games to sit on second place. In their last game against Bangladesh, Nida Dar and Diana Baig picked two wickets each to restrict the opposition to 70 runs. The team will be now hoping to win the Thursday game to move to the top of the points table.

When will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match Pakistan Women (IN-W) vs Thailand Women (SL-W) start?

The game will be conducted on October 6, Thursday.

Where will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 match Pakistan Women (IN-W) vs Thailand Women (SL-W) be played?

The high-profile match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

What time will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 match Pakistan Women (IN-W) vs Thailand Women (SL-W) begin?

The match will begin at 8:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan Women (IN-W) vs Thailand Women (SL-W) match?

Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pakistan Women (IN-W) vs Thailand Women (SL-W) match?

Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women match is available to be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar.

IN-W vs SL-W Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match, Pakistan Women probable playing XI against Thailand Women: Ayesha Naseem, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Nawaz, Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof (c), Kainat Imtiaz, Diana Baig, Aiman Anwer, Sidra Ameen

IN-W vs SL-W Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match, Thailand Women probable playing XI against Pakistan Women: Nattaya Boochatham, Naruemol Chaiwai©, Sornnarin Tippoch, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Suleeporn Laomi, Rosenan Kanoh, Thipatcha Putthawong, Phannita Maya, Chanida Sutthiruang, Natthakan Chantham, Nannapat Koncharoenkai(wk)

