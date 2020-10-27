CRICKETNEXT

All 107 COVID19 tests conducted on Zimbabwe and Pakistan players, support staff and match officials have returned negative ahead of the limitedovers series starting later this week, the Pakistan Cricket Board said Tuesday.

Pakistan, Zimbabwe Squads Get All Clear After COVID-19 Tests

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan: All 107 COVID-19 tests conducted on Zimbabwe and Pakistan players, support staff and match officials have returned negative ahead of the limited-overs series starting later this week, the Pakistan Cricket Board said Tuesday.

The tests were conducted Monday as part of the PCBs COVID-19 protocols for the bilateral series.

All players, officials and staff have moved into a hub in a five-star hotel in Islamabad, the PCB said, and are now allowed to interact with each other and move freely within the bio-secure bubble.

Both teams will start training Tuesday at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, which will host the three ODIs and three Twenty20 internationals.

The series begins with one-dayer on Friday. Lahore was originally scheduled to host the Twenty20 series but those matches were shifted because of expected smog next month.

