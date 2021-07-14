Pakistani Cricket Fans Appreciate Dinesh Karthik’s Praise for Babar Azam

New Delhi: Former cricketer Dinesh Karthik, who is now in England as a commentator, for the England-Pakistan ODI series, is being applauded by cricket fans for his comment on Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

As a commentator, Dinesh Karthik complimented, Pakistani skipper and one of the leading batsmen of the world presently, Babar Azam during the third One-Day International between England and Pakistan on Tuesday. Babar Azam scored 158 runs in the match and this made Karthik explain why Babar is one of the most sought after batsman among his contemporaries.

“World-class batters do not remain out of form for many matches. That is why Babar Azam is the best batsman in the world,” Dinesh Karthik remarked after Babar Azam’s century.

Pakistani fans are now appreciating Dinesh Karthik’s comments for the skipper of India’s arch rival team. Pakistanis are showering praise on Twitter for Dinesh Karthik.

Babar Azam set a new world record by making a century against England. Babar Azam became the first player to score 14 ODI hundreds in the shortest number of innings. Babar Azam beat Meg Lanning’s record of 82 innings to attain this feat. Hashim Amla achieved 14 hundreds in 84 innings for South Africa and at the same time, Virat Kohli scored 14 hundred in 103 innings.

Babar Azam is the first Pakistani batsman to score three ODI hundreds in England, as well as the first Pakistani batsman to score 150 runs in one-day internationals. Babar Azam has a fantastic track record in Birmingham. On this ground, Babar scored his second consecutive century. On this ground, he had previously scored an undefeated 101. In Birmingham, Babar has 290 runs in the last three innings.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here