Cricketnext Staff |November 13, 2019, 8:10 PM IST
Pakistan’s 16-Year-Old Quick Naseem Shah Takes Spotlight as Tour Match Ends in Draw

Pakistan’s 16-year-old fast bowling prodigy Naseem Shah took the spotlight on the third and final day of their practice match against Australia A, after bowling a fiery spell and the match ending with Pakistan remaining on top.

Showing remarkable gumption and character just two days after his mother’s death, he put on a show of fast bowling that saw him pick up the wicket of Marcus Harris for twenty runs.

Shah finished with figures of 21/1, as the match ended without a result.

Australia ended the day batting on 21/1, still trailing by 367 runs after Pakistan put up a solid batting performance. Usman Khawaja remained unbeaten on 37 runs.

It was Shaheen Afridi who dismissed Joe Burns earlier in the day for 11 runs, just two balls after being dropped at first slip.

It was another untimely failure for Burns, who was clean-bowled by Imran Khan for a golden duck in the first innings as Australia A crumbled to be all out for 122. Pakistan declared their second innings at 152/3 on Day 3.

Ifitikhar Ahmed remained not out on 79 when Pakistan declared, and opener Shaan Masood also scored a handy 65 before being dismissed by Travis Head.

For Australia, Michael Neser (2-10) was the pick of the bowlers, dismissing Azhar Ali LBW and having Haris Sohail caught at gully.

Australian coach Justin Langer and chief selector Trevor Hohns are expected to announce the Test squad on Thursday.​

