Pakistan's Abid Ali in Stable Condition After Diagnosed With Acute Coronary Syndrome

Pakistan Test opener Abid Ali was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after complaining of chest pains during a first-class domestic match.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said the 34-year-old Abid was in stable condition at a cardiac hospital in Karachi. He has been diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome.

The PCB said more medical details “will be provided in due course.”

Abid had completed his half century while representing Central Punjab against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match when he complained of pain around his chest and shoulder.

Abid has been a regular for Pakistan over the last two years, scoring 1,180 runs in 16 test matches. He’s the only batter to hit centuries both on his Test debut and ODI debut. He scored 112 against Australia in his ODI debut in March 2019 at Dubai and made an unbeaten 109 against Sri Lanka in his test debut at Rawalpindi in December 2019.

He was named player of the series in the recent two-Test series against Bangladesh where he scored 263 runs at an average of 87.66.

