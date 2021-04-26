Pakistan's Babar Azam Remembers India in his Prayers, Tweets This Emotional Message

Pakistan captain Babar Azam came out on social media and expressed his prayers for India which currently battling a second wave of Coronavirus. As many as three lakh cases are being reported in the country daily and Azam said ‘his prayers are with people of India.’

Prayers with the people of India in these catastrophic times. It’s time to show solidarity and pray together. I also request all the people out there to strictly follow SOPs, as it’s for our safety only. Together we can do it. #StayStrong pic.twitter.com/YCLb13ITlO — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) April 26, 2021

Earlier in the day, Australia’s Pat Cummins too donated USD 50,000 to PM Cares fund. He pledged this amount to help reinforce Oxygen supplied in country’s hospitals.

“India is a country I’ve come to love dearly over the years and the people here are some of the warmest and kindest I’ve ever met. To know so many are suffering so much at this time saddens me greatly,” Cummins said in his post.

“There has been quite a bit of discussion over here as to whether it is appropriate for the IPL to continue while COVID-19 infection rates remain high. I’m advised that the Indian Government is of the view that playing the IPL while the population is in lockdown provides a few hours of joy and respite each day at an otherwise difficult time for the country. As players, we are privileged to have a platform that allows us to reach millions of people that we can use for good. With that in mind, I have made a contribution to the “PM Cares Fund,” specifically to purchase oxygen supplies for India’s hospitals,” Cummins wrote on Twitter.

