Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd ODI: WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Port of Spain

11 Aug, 201919:00 IST

1st Test: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Galle

14 Aug, 201910:00 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Lord's

14 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: OMA VS PNG

upcoming
OMA OMA
PNG PNG

Lord's

14 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Pakistan's Babar Azam Smashes 55-ball Century in T20 Blast

Cricketnext Staff |August 10, 2019, 11:59 AM IST
Pakistan's Babar Azam Smashes 55-ball Century in T20 Blast

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam scored his second T20 century and in the process set up Somerset's victory against Hampshire in the T20 Blast in England.

Babar batted through the innings and smashed an unbeaten 102 off 55 balls in Southampton on Friday and completed the milestone with a six of the final ball of the innings.

He struck six maximums along with seven boundaries, and took only 23 deliveries to get through the second fifty.

Babar’s ton took his side to 202/4, after which he contributed in the field with two catches to help reduce Hampshire to 69/6 in 12.1 overs before the contest was washed out.

Babar, who now has a career T20 average of 42.6 and a strike-rate of 123.73, has been in fine touch in the tournament. He is the leading scorer, with 425 runs in eight innings, 99 more than his nearest rival, D’Arcy Short. In the previous match between the same teams, he had made 95*.

"You can see that Babar is No.1 in the world for a reason," said Tom Abell, the Somerset captain, who shared a 113-run stand with the Pakistani. "He is playing a different game to the rest of us with the shots he plays and how cleanly he hits the ball. For younger guys, it’s amazing to be up the other end and in the changing room.

“Some of the shots he plays just take your breath away. The beauty of Babar is that he plays proper cricket shots all the way through and we can bat around him."

Babar AzamEngland T20 BlasthampshireSomersetSouthampton

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 11 Aug, 2019

IND v WI
Port of Spain

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

NZ v SL
Galle

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

AUS v ENG
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

PNG v OMA
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more
Loading...