Pakistan’s Babar Azam States Mohammad Amir was Dropped Due to Poor Performances

While Amir’s retirement announcement may have some truth, but skipper Azam’s words too have some validity.

Days after Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir announced his retirement citing ‘mental torture’ by team management, the topic has kicked up quite a stir in cricket circles. The former fast bowler has also allegedly named Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis among others whocompelled him to take the drastic step.

Amir is no novice to controversies as the former Pakistan international was convicted in a spot fixing case against England in 2010. For his conviction, along with the then Pakistani skipper Salman Butt and pacer Mohammed Asif, he was banned from the sport, which sent repercussions across the cricket world.

While Amir was allowed to make a comeback after serving a five-year ban period. However, Pakistan’s all-format captain has rubbished Amir’s claims and stated that he was dropped from the side because of poor performances.

According to a TimesNow report, Azam while speaking to the media ahead of the South Africa series also touched upon Amir’s exclusion from the national side. He said that the fast bowler was dropped from the team due to his performances so far. He was also of the opinion that if the pacer can prove that he still ‘has it’ and works towards regaining his previous form,he will be selected again.

While Amir’s retirement announcement may have some truth, but skipper Azam’s words too have some validity. The veteran pacer had two dismal years with the ball, as he played in seven T20Is in 2019 and managed to pick just seven wickets. The following year, Amir was not able to pick a single wicket in the T20Is and proved to be an expensive bowler, leaking runs at an economy rate of 9.36 runs an over.

Given his poor form and performance,the pacer was dropped by the selectors for the recently concluded New Zealand ODI series. Amir last featured in Pakistan's playing XI in August last year and was not part of any ODI squad throughout the year.

Just before skipper Azam’s press conference, former Pakistan player and current head coach Misbah-ul-Haq on Monday in a press conference said that Amir had concocted these allegations after choosing to quit from the game.

