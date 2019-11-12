Pakistan's Batting is Capable of Posting 400-450 in Australia: Misbah-Ul-Haq

Pakistan coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq conceded his young and inexperienced side will have its share of ups and downs, but expected them to bounce back in the long run.
Pakistan have a few changes in their bowling unit with the likes of Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz retiring from Tests. They've turned to teenagers Naseem Shah and Muhammad Musa, while also recalling Imran Khan who last played in 2016-17.
Pakistan lost the T20I series against Australia, but Misbah said they'd bounce back.
"Overall, when you try out different options and search for solutions you have go through all of that," Misbah said in Perth.
"Obviously when you are settled, you get the results but if you want to improve a few things, you should also think about the future for back-ups. If you need to try new players, you need to look past that. Obviously, we were looking to win those games but we were looking far ahead by giving few players the experience they need. There are a lot of positives for us, and this is definitely going to help Pakistan in future."
Misbah said the experience in his batting unit, with the likes of Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq and Shah Masood, will help them in the Tests against Australia.
"For Asian teams in Australia, it's always difficult but overall the best thing for us is that our batting line-up is experienced. Our boys who have toured previously scored runs here. Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq and Shan Masood had a good time in the bouncy tracks in South Africa so looking forward, we have a good mature team. We have got good, young fast bowlers and Yasir Shah was there with us last time. When you have such an ambitious team, you expect good results. The fast bowlers are energetic and all the players are expected to play well in the conditions."
Misbah also pinned hopes on his young pace attack, while expecting Yasir Shah, the legspinner, to have a good tour considering his experience.
"Our young fast bowlers and spinner Yasir Shah are our biggest positives," he said. "He is aware of Australian conditions and he also had better preparation playing domestic cricket at home. He bowled lengthy spells there and he exactly knows what was missing during his previous tour here. So, I am hoping that our preparation are better than before.
"It's important for us to take 20 wickets because you can't win without it. I feel our batting line-up is capable enough to put up 400-450 runs on the board, so it also help our bowlers along the way."
Pakistan's Batting is Capable of Posting 400-450 in Australia: Misbah-Ul-Haq
