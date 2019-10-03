Pakistan’s Bismah Maroof to Captain Global Development Squad on Exposure Tour
Pakistan’s captain Bismah Maroof has been appointed as captain for a Women’s Global Development squad that will tour Australia. The squad is slated to play teams from the Women’s Big Bash League. Not just that they will also be a part of different squads in the WBBL’s first-round matches, the ICC confirmed on Thursday.
