Pakistan’s Bismah Maroof to Captain Global Development Squad on Exposure Tour

Pakistan’s captain Bismah Maroof has been appointed as captain for a Women’s Global Development squad that will tour Australia. The squad is slated to play teams from the Women’s Big Bash League. Not just that they will also be a part of different squads in the WBBL’s first-round matches, the ICC confirmed on Thursday.

Cricketnext Staff |October 3, 2019, 5:47 PM IST
The experienced Maroof has played for Pakistan in 103 ODIs and 100 T20Is. She will lead a squad of 13 cricketers, comprising players from eight countries and they will play six T20I matches.

WGDS will play their first match against Melbourne Renegades/Melbourne Stars combined XI on October 9.

This is the fourth time an exposure tour like this is being organised by the ICC along with Cricket Australia with the earlier ones having been in England (in July 2018 and July 2019) and Australia (November 2018).

"It is an honour to be leading this side. This is an excellent platform provided by the ICC for players of different sides. As a captain, I will try my level best to share my experiences on and off the field. There will be girls from different cultures and it will be a new challenge for me," ICC quoted Maroof as saying.

"I have led my country, where I know all the players, but this will be a new experience. It is an important platform, where we will play against star players of the Big Bash. My own game will also develop in a new environment and I will be able to help the Pakistan team in the future," she added.

Of the eight countries, it is Thailand who has the maximum number of players in the developmental squad.

Thailand captain Sornnarin Tippoch, Suleeporn Laomi and Naruemol Chaiwai are the members involved.

Scotland's bowler Katie McGill and wicketkeeper Sarah Bryce and Papua New Guinea's Kaia Arua and Tanya Ruma are also in the squad.

Bangladesh have two players too in the team of 13 in the form of Rumana Ahmad and Nigar Sultana Joty.

Hannah Rowe of New Zealand, Lara Maritz of Ireland and Ni Made Putri Suwandewi of Indonesia have also been drafted into the side.

WGDS squad: Bismah Maroof (captain, Pakistan), Rumana Ahmed, Nigar Sultana Joty (Bangladesh), Ni Made Putri Suwandewi (Indonesia), Lara Martiz (Ireland), Hannah Rowe (New Zealand), Kaia Arua, Tanya Ruma (Papua New Guinea), Katie McGill, Sarah Bryce (Scotland), Sornnarin Tippoch, Suleeporn Laomi, Naruemol Chaiwai (Thailand), Sean Trouw (Head Coach - Netherlands), Peter Ross (Assistant Coach - Scotland)

