In Numbers: Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman Continues to Break Records

Zaman broke the previous record of 21 innings held by Viv Richards, who reached the mark in his 18th innings. His opening partner Imam-ul-Haq was also in the runs once again, the pair producing their fourth century stand of the series.
Fakhar Zaman has just become the fastest man to reach 1000 runs in ODIs, and those are some pretty illustrious names he's got ahead of! 👏— ICC (@ICC) July 22, 2018
👉 https://t.co/d7YXMyKtgq pic.twitter.com/E5McpIWhH0
They took the score to 168 in the 25th over before Zaman was caught behind for 85. While he missed out on what would have been his third hundred of the series, Zaman did also claim the records for most runs in a five-match bilateral series with 515 and most runs scored between dismissals in ODIs, having scored 455 runs since he was last dismissed in the first match of the series.
On a morning for batsmen, Imam-ul-Haq went on to reach his third century of the series, cracking eight fours and a six before he swung across the line and was trapped lbw by left arm spinner Wellington Masakadza for 110.
Though Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali fell cheaply, the carnage continued as Babar Azam raced to a century from 72 deliveries, his second fifty haven taken just 17 balls.
It was his eighth career ODI century and included nine fours and two sixes, Azam doing the bulk of the scoring as Pakistan plundered 63 runs from the last five overs. Pakistan ended their innings at 364/4 in 50 overs.
(With Inputs from AFP)
First Published: July 22, 2018, 5:47 PM IST