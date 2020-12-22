Pakistan’s Fawad Alam Scores Century Against New Zealand A And He Managed It With an Unusual Stance

The left-handed batsman managed to score a century in a four-day match against New Zealand-A side recently and he did all this with the most unusual of batting stances.

As the game of cricket keeps evolving unorthodox batting styles and shots seem to have become the norm. When it comes to unorthodox batting styles Pakistan's Fawad Alam is up there. The left-handed batsman managed to score a century in a four-day match against New Zealand-A side recently and he did all this with the most unusual of batting stances.

This, not the first time Alam showed an unorthodox batting stance. He went for it in a match against England but met with no success. Alam was then targeted by critics after he got out for a duck. Social media can be unkind when it comes to failures and the Pakistan cricketer became fodder for social media pun and trolling. But this time around he has impressed many including another famous southpaw, former West Indies batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul.

Alam has failed in the first innings New Zealand A side, however, he silenced his critics with an impressive 139 off 233 balls in the second innings. He held his nerves and with that particular stance dealt with an onslaught of potent Kiwi bowling attack with ease.

In the unofficial four-day match, Pakistan A performed significantly well in the four-day contest. The visitors made a strong impact with their powerful overall performance in the contest and claimed an important 89-run victory. The result should be enough to give them a great push for the upcoming T20I and two-match Test series against the hosts.

New Zealand have already gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20I series with dominant wins in the first two games. Pakistan will play to win some pride in the third and final game of the T20I series on Tuesday, December 22.

The first Test fixture between both the sides is scheduled to begin on December 26 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. They will then head to the Hagley Oval in Christchurch to lock horns in the second Test match. It is scheduled to commence from January 3, 2021.