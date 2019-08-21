Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali has started a new phase of life by tying the knot with Indian national Shamia Arzoo.
Even before the wedding ceremony took place on Tuesday in Dubai, various photos and videos went viral on social media where Ali could be seen participating in the rituals.
One such video showed the Pakistan pacer celebrating his wedding the same way he celebrates getting a wicket. The 25-year-old enjoyed a desert safari as his wedding was solemnised. He also performed his trademark wicket-taking celebration for the photoshoot.
Pakistani journalist Saj Sadiq shared the video on Tuesday saying, "Hasan Ali doing his wicket-taking celebration at a desert safari ahead of his Mehndi today."
Before the wedding ceremony took place, Ali had shared a picture of himself with a caption: "Last Night as a bachelor! looking forward."
Ali got a reply from Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who is married to his colleague Shoaib Malik. "Congratulations Hassan. Wish you both a lifetime of love and happiness ...This time you'll have to treat us to more than Nandos though," Sania said in a tweet.
Ali had even invited cricketers from India for his wedding ceremony. He had said that he would happy if Indian cricketers turned up for his wedding.
As reported earlier, Shamia, 26, is from Haryana. She is a flight engineer with Emirates Airlines, while her family members are settled in New Delhi.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Pakistan's Hasan Ali Ties the Knot in Dubai with Indian National
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Wed, 21 Aug, 2019
OMA v PNGAberdeen
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Wed, 21 Aug, 2019
CAY v BERAberdeen
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Thu, 22 Aug, 2019
CAN v USAAberdeen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 22 Aug, 2019
NZ v SLColombo PSO All Fixtures
Team Rankings