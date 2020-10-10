Pakistan's Khushdil Shah Equals Rohit Sharma's Record of Slamming Ton in 35 Balls

Pakistan batsman Khushdil Shah registered his name in the record books by smashing the fastest T20 century by a Pakistani. While playing for Southern Punjab in the National T20 Cup, he brought up his ton in just 35 balls, which is the fifth fastest T20I century in the world.

During his innings, he smashed nine sixes and eight fours. Also the ton came at a time when his side was reeling at 43-4. He managed to surpass the record of Ahmad Shahzad, who previously held the record, with a 40-ball ton. In the world, he is behind, Chris Gayle (30), Rishab Pant (32) Wihan Lubbe (33) and Andrew Symonds (34).

Whereas in T20I, the record is held by David Miller and Rohit Sharma, who both got their tons in 35 balls as well.

Meanwhile, a giant man, who is 7ft 6ins, is aiming to become world's tallest cricketer. Mudassir Gujjar, 21, has been picked up by PSL team Lahore Qalandars, and hopes to play for Pakistan one day.

According to dailymail.com.uk, Mudassir was born to parents of average height -- father Hashim Mohammad is 5ft 6ins and mother Parveen is 5ft 3ins. By the time he reached high school, he was already over seven-foot tall. 'I was the tallest child in the school and in the neighbourhood,' he said. 'I was already six-foot-tall when I was ten and by the time I was in high school, I was above seven-feet-tall.

'My parents were worried as I kept growing. They were not able to understand why I was growing taller than my siblings and if it will later cause any troubles for me."

Later the doctors confirmed that he has hormonal issues that was causing a spurt in growth. 'The doctors said I have a hormonal condition but they couldn't tell if I will grow more than 7 feet tall! The last time I checked my height was a year and half ago and I was 7'6 since then. I have not grown [taller] since.'

'My childhood was normal but I was bullied by children in school. I was often name called,' he recalled. 'I also had troubles going to school as I couldn't sit comfortably in the peddle rickshaw and bus. I was very tall and my legs hurt. It was difficult.'

'I do not get the right size of shoes! I have to get them customised and for the clothes, I have to buy fabric and then get them stitched,' he said.

But then he is only looking at the positives. 'My height is a blessing as I can run faster and be the fastest bowler,' he said.

'I started training seven months ago to become a bowler but because of the Covid-19 pandemic, there is a pause. I hope one day I will be the tallest bowler in the world.'