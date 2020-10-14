WATCH - Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan Pulls off a Stunning Diving Catch in National T20 Cup

Pakistan wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan is a rising name around the world, and is certainly the one to look out for the future. The youngster has been in decent form in the ongoing National T20 Cup -- Pakistan's domestic T20 competition. On Tuesday, in the game between Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the 28-year-old took, perhaps the best diving catch the world has ever seen.

Here is the clip of Rizwan’s stunner:

What a grab this was by Mohammad Rizwan! pic.twitter.com/lbDQdql3Ko — ICC (@ICC) October 13, 2020

The event occurred during the 19th over of Sindh's innings, when they needed 28 from 12 balls only. Batsman Anwar Ali mistimed a shot, that was certain to land in no man's land, but Rizwan had other plans. In fact, the bowler was closest to the ball, and did not even attempt the catch. Unfortunately that was not enough for their side to win the match as Danish Aziz hit a last ball six, to seal the match for Sindh.

As far as the match is concerned, Sindh was chasing a target of 139 from 20 overs. They had a poor batting show with bowler Usman Shinwari top-scoring for them with 36 runs. But in the end, the star of the day was Aziz, who scored an unbeaten 72 from 47 deliveries to take his side home.