Pakistan’s Salman Butt Eyes New Cricket Career as Match Referee

Tainted Pakistan batsman Salman Butt wants to restart his cricket career. However, this time it will be as a match referee. Butt along with 48 other cricketers participated in an online level-1 course for the umpires and match officials. The event was organized by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and started on Monday. It is a part of PCB’s initiative to increase employment opportunities for former Pakistan cricketers. Former pacer Abdul Rauf, who had represented Pakistan in eight international games, was also part of the plan.

Former all-rounder Bilal Asif was another known name in the program. Asif had played five Tests and three ODIs for Pakistan. According to a report published in a Pakistan newspaperNews International, as many as 350 people took part in the course. And all the contenders will be taught about the basic umpiring rules, regulations and laws of the game. After that, they will undergo written tests, fitness tests before appearing for interviews. After completing the program, the participants will be eligible to officiate in the club and school level games.

Moving on to Butt’s cricket career,it took a disastrous turn after he was implicated in a betting scam along with Mohammad Asif and Mohammed Amir during a Test match between England and Pakistan at Lord’s in August 2010. He was later banned from competitive cricket for ten years by the International Cricket Council (ICC). He was also sentenced to 30 months in prison by the Southwark Crown Court for conspiracy to accept corrupt payments and cheating.

Prior to his downfall, Butt had a successful career with Pakistan national team. He even drew comparisons with veteran Pakistan great Saeed Anwar.

Butt played 33 Tests and 78 ODIs matches for his nation and scored 1889 and 2725 runs respectively. He had also registered 11 hundred and 27 fifties for Pakistan in international cricket. The 36-year-old played 24 T20Is and scored 595 runs.

