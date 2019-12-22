Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Pakistan’s Top Four Score Tons in Same Innings, Become Second Team to Achieve Feat

Pakistan, who were bowled out for 191 in the first innings, scored 555/3 before declaring and setting the visiting Sri Lankans a target of 476 runs to win the series. Both sides played out a tame draw in the first innings.

Cricketnext Staff |December 22, 2019, 3:03 PM IST
Pakistan’s Top Four Score Tons in Same Innings, Become Second Team to Achieve Feat

Pakistan welcomed Test cricket back to their shores after a decade when Sri Lanka agreed to play a two-match series. To celebrate this great moment, the hosts went and created some history themselves too as they became only the second team to have their top four batsmen score centuries in the same innings.

In the second Test in Karachi, Pakistan piled on the runs in the second innings with each of Shan Masood (135), Abid Ali (174), Azhar Ali (118) and Babar Azam (100*) scoring centuries.

Pakistan, who were bowled out for 191 in the first innings, scored 555/3 before declaring and setting the visiting Sri Lankans a target of 476 runs to win the series. Both sides played out a tame draw in the first innings.

The only other time in the history of Tests that this has happened was when India played Bangladesh in 2007 in Chattogram.

Dinesh Karthik, Wasim Jaffer, Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar all scored centuries as India reached 610/3 declared. Zaheer Khan took five wickets in the first innings and a combined effort from the bowlers helped India achieve a massive victory.

