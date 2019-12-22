Pakistan’s Top Four Score Tons in Same Innings, Become Second Team to Achieve Feat
Pakistan, who were bowled out for 191 in the first innings, scored 555/3 before declaring and setting the visiting Sri Lankans a target of 476 runs to win the series. Both sides played out a tame draw in the first innings.
