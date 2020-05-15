Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Pakistan's Tour of Ireland in July Postponed Due to COVID-19

The Pakistan team's tour of Ireland to play a T20 series in July has been postponed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

PTI |May 15, 2020, 10:13 AM IST
Pakistan's Tour of Ireland in July Postponed Due to COVID-19

Karachi: The Pakistan team's tour of Ireland to play a T20 series in July has been postponed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

The two cricket boards decided to postpone their two-T20I series after the Ireland Government announced behind closed-door matches can only be possible after 10 August.

This means that since Pakistan is due to tour England from late July, the two T20 matches could also be rescheduled. The matches in Dublin were planned for 12 and 14 July.

Earlier last month, Holland also indefinitely postponed a home series against Pakistan due to the pandemic.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: "It is sad that due the current Covid-19 pandemic, we have to postpone our tour to Ireland. We were looking forward to returning to the venue, where we featured against Ireland in their inaugural Test in 2018, and country where our players have always been supported and admired by the friendly and knowledgeable fans."

