Pakistan's Tour to Netherlands Postponed Due to Covid-19
The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday announced following advice from the Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Bond (KNCB), it has indefinitely postponed its July tour to the Netherlands after the Dutch government banned all events (sports and cultural) until September 1 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
