CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Pakistan's Win Against South Africa 'Very Necessary' After Poor New Zealand Showing: Babar Azam

Pakistan's Win Against South Africa 'Very Necessary' After Poor New Zealand Showing: Babar Azam

Pakistan's win in their first Test against South Africa was necessary for the team after a difficult overseas season, captain Babar Azam said.

  • IANS
  • Updated: January 30, 2021, 2:06 PM IST
Pakistan's Win Against South Africa 'Very Necessary' After Poor New Zealand Showing: Babar Azam

Pakistan's win in their first Test against South Africa was necessary for the team after a difficult overseas season, captain Babar Azam said. Pakistan beat South Africa by seven wickets in their first Test in Karachi in a two-Test series that comes after they were swept aside by New Zealand. Pakistan lost their first Test in New Zealand by 101 runs before falling to an innings defeat in the second.

"This win was very necessary for our group. The last series in New Zealand didn't go very well. Yes, this was in home conditions but South Africa is a top Test side. Everyone from our fast bowlers, fielders, spinners and batsmen contributed," Babar said after their win against South Africa.

The results against New Zealand had led to questions being raised over the support staff, particularly about head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis. Azam had missed the series due to a fractured thumb. He, however, said that Misbah and Waqar were not worried before the start of the first Test in Karachi.

"Yes, there were some rumours but they (Misbah and Waqar) weren't worried before the start of the Test. They were just like they always are in the dressing room. Sometimes results take time, sometimes you have to realize that the series doesn't go your way. Trick is to learn from failures and come back from it," said Azam.

"We have been telling the players to be confident. I don't want them to take pressure after one innings wondering what will happen. You cannot be perfect. You will make mistakes. That's what I and Misbah have been trying to convey to all the players. We want the players to believe in themselves and have confidence in their game," Azam said.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 India 3765 118
3 Australia 3498 113
4 England 4734 108
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches