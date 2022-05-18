PAL vs HS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Afghanistan One Day Cup 2022 match, May 18, 10:00 AM IST

PAL vs HS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Afghanistan One Day Cup 2022 match between Pamir Legends and Hindokush Strikers: Pamir Legends and Hindokush Strikers will go one-on-one against each other for the second time in the Afghanistan One Day Cup 2022. Khost Cricket Stadium will host the much-fancied game on May 18, Wednesday.

Strikers dominated their first game against Legends as they cruised to a victory by three runs. Ibrahim Zadran’s 44-run knock helped the Strikers in scoring 167 runs. The Hindokush Strikers bowlers covered up a poor performance by the batters as they restricted Pamir Legends to 164 runs.

Speaking about the overall performance in the tournament, Hindokush Strikers are at the top of the table. They have won all their three league matches so far. Pamir Legends, on the other hand, are second with just one win from three games.

Ahead of the match between Pamir Legends and Hindokush Strikers, here is everything you need to know:

PAL vs HS Telecast

Pamir Legends vs Hindokush Strikers game will not be telecast in India

PAL vs HS Live Streaming

The Afghanistan One Day Cup 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PAL vs HS Match Details

PAL vs HS match will be played at the Khost Cricket Stadium at 10:00 AM IST on May 18, Wednesday.

PAL vs HS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Rahmat Shah

Vice-Captain – Ibrahim Zadran

Suggested Playing XI for PAL vs HS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Afsar Zazai

Batters: Rahmat Shah, Ibrahim Zadran, Ihsanullah Janat

All-rounders: Samiullah Shinwari, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal

Bowlers: Sayed Shirzad, Fareed Malik, Zahir Khan

PAL vs HS Probable XIs:

Pamir Legends: Bilal Sami, Sayed Shirzad, Rahmat Shah (c), Shahidullah Kamal, Hazratullah Zazai, Samiullah Shinwari, Amir Hamza, Abidullah Taniwal, Ihsanullah Janat, Abdul Hadi (wk), Gulbadin Naib

Hindokush Strikers: Fareed Malik, Farhan Zakhil, Najibullah Zadran (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Afsar Zazai (wk), Zia-ur-Rehman, Asif Musazai, Karim Janat, Zahir Khan, Nijat Masood

