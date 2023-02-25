PAN vs ARG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier 2023 match, February 25, 7:00 PM IST

PAN vs ARG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier 2023 match between Panama and Argentina: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier 2023 kick-starts on Saturday, February 25 with an encounter between Argentina and Panama. Hurlingham Club Ground in Buenos Aires will play host for the curtain-raiser. Both Argentina and Panama are coming into the tournament following poor performances in their previous games.

Argentina lost all their last five games. Thus, the players might lack confidence and can take some time to get settled. Having said that, they have picked a good squad with the likes of David Mauro, Pedro Baron, and Alejandro Ferguson.

On the other hand, Panama will walk into the Saturday game as a favorite. They have also not done well in their last few games. However, the team has a relatively better set of players including Rahul Ahir, Vishal Ahir, Mahmud Jasat, and Nikunj Ahir.

Ahead of the match between Panama and Argentina, here is everything you need to know:

PAN vs ARG Telecast

Panama vs Argentina game will not be telecasted in India.

PAN vs ARG Live Streaming

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier 2023 will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website in India.

PAN vs ARG Match Details

PAN vs ARG match will be played at the Hurlingham Club Ground in Buenos Aires at 7:00 PM IST on February 25, Saturday.

PAN vs ARG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Alan Kirschbaum

Vice-Captain - Pedro Baron

Suggested Playing XI for PAN vs ARG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alejandro Ferguson

Batters: Rahul Ahir, David Mauro, Pedro Baron, Mahmud Jasat

All-rounders: Alan Kirschbaum, Lautaro Musiani, Vishal Ahir

Bowlers: Agustin Husain, Khengar Bhai Ahir, Nikunj Ahir

PAN vs ARG Probable XIs:

Panama: Irfan Hafejee (C), Anilkumar Natubhai Ahir (Wk), Khengar Bhai Ahir, Nikunj Ahir, Rahul Ahir, Vishal Ahir, Faizan Patel, Huzaifa Patel (Wk), Mahmud Jasat, Mohmad Sohel Patel, Ahmadi Ravat

Argentina: Hernán Fennell (C), Pedro Baron, Alejandro Ferguson, Agustin Husain, Alan Kirschbaum, David Mauro, Lautaro Musiani, Augusto Mustafa, Agustin Rivero, Santiago Rossi, Tomas Rossi

