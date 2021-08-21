PAN vs BUL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Pondicherry T20 2021, August 21 1:30 pm IST

PAN vs BUL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T20 2021 Match between Panthers XI vs Bulls XI: The Panthers XI will face Bulls XI in the 30th match of the 2021 Pondicherry T20 tournament on Saturday, August 21, at the Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground. The match between the Panthers and Bulls will kick off at 1:30 pm (IST). Even though the Pondicherry T20 tournament is not televised in India, fans can catch the live-action of the series on Fancode.

This is the second encounter between Panthers XI and Bulls XI in the tournament. The last time the two sides faced each other, Panthers XI had defeated Bulls XI by 3 wickets.

So far, the Panthers have played nine games in the vent and won seven of them. The Panthers XI currently occupy the second spot in the points table.

On the other hand, the Bulls are placed at the fifth spot with three wickets from nine games.

PAN vs BUL Telecast

The match between PAN vs BUL will not be televised in India

PAN vs BUL Live Streaming

The match between PAN vs BUL can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

PAN vs BUL Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, August 21 at the Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground. The PAN vs BUL match will start at 01:30 pm (IST).

PAN vs BUL captain, vice-captain

Captain: Ameer Zeeshan-N

Vice-captain: S Karthik-II

PAN vs BUL Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: S Karthik-II

Batsmen: Jay Pandey, Mohamed Safeequddin, J Manikandan

All-rounders: Ameer Zeeshan-N, AS Govindaraajan, Karthik B Nair, Damodaran Rohit

Bowlers: Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Saie Sharan-Y, N Vengadeshwaran

PAN vs BUL probable playing XI

Panthers XI Predicted Line-up: Rohit Damodaran, Mohan Doss R(wk), Saie Sharan Y, Ameer Zeeshan N, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, V Manga Sumanth, Iqlas Naha, Sidak Singh, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Ashith Rajiv, SB Sai Chetan

Bulls XI Predicted Line-up: Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Karthik S(wk), Jay Pandey, Gautham Srinivas, AS Govindaranjan, Mohamed Safeequddin, Karthik B Nair, Marc Morais, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Vengadeshwaran N, Sathya Kumar

