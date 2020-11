PAN vs LIO Dream11 Predictions, Siechem Pondicherry T20, Panthers XI vs Lions XI: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

PAN vs LIO Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / PAN vs LIO Dream11 Best Picks / PAN vs LIO Dream11 Captain / PAN vs LIO Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

In the sixth match of the Siechem Pondicherry T20, Panthers XI will take on Lions XI. Both the teams have been on the losing end of their respective previous fixtures. Siechem Pondicherry T20, Panthers XI vs Lions XI will commence from 6:30 PM IST on Friday, November 13. The outing will be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground.

Panthers XI were defeated by Tigers XI by seven wickets while Lions XI lost the match to Tuskers XI by four runs.

All matches of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 can be watched online on FanCode.

November 13 – 06:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground.

Siechem Pondicherry T20 PAN vs LIO Dream11 team for Panthers XI vs Lions XI

Siechem Pondicherry PAN vs LIO Dream11 prediction for Panthers XI vs Lions XI captain: S Gurvinder

Siechem Pondicherry PAN vs LIO Dream11 prediction for Panthers XI vs Lions XI vice-captain: G Samuel A

Siechem Pondicherry PAN vs LIO Dream11 prediction for Panthers XI vs Lions XI wicketkeeper: G Samuel A

Siechem Pondicherry PAN vs LIO Dream11 prediction for Panthers XI vs Lions XI batsmen: B Surendar, Ameer Zeeshan, D Rohit

Siechem Pondicherry PAN vs LIO Dream11 prediction for Panthers XI vs Lions XI all-rounders: P Thamaraikannan, S Gurvinder, R Sharma

Siechem Pondicherry PAN vs LIO Dream11 prediction for Panthers XI vs Lions XI bowlers: S Venkadesan, K Vignesh, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, T A Abeesh

PAN vs LIO Siechem Pondicherry T20, Panthers XI playing 11 against Lions XI: Ameer Zeeshan N, D Rohit (C), Ajay Dahiya, Shivam Singh S, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Sagar Trivedi, Raghu Sharma, G Samuel A (WK), TA Abeesh, A Arvindaraj, Bharat Bhushan Sharma

PAN vs LIO Siechem Pondicherry T20, Lions XI playing 11 against Panthers XI: Ayyanar R, Karthik S (WK), Akash Kargave, Surendar B (C), Akash Tomar, A Subikshan, Syed Aziz A, P Thamaraikannan, S Raju, Vignesh K, Venkadesan S