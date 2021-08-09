PAN vs LIO Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021 match, August 10, 9:30 AM IST

PAN vs LIO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021 between Panthers XI and Lions XI:Panthers XI will square off against Lions XI in the tenth match of the 2021 edition of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament. The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry will host the thriller on August 10, Tuesday at 9:30 AM IST.

Panthers XI kick-started their campaign in the Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021 with a victory over Sharks XI by five wickets. The team backed it with another win over Tigers XI by eight wickets. Panthers will now be playing their third match in the T20 Championship on Tuesday. The franchise is expected to present another spectacular performance against Lions XI to continue their unbeatable run.

Lions XI, on the other hand, are experiencing completely contrasting fortunes in the competition. They didn’tstart well in the competition having lost their opening match against Tigers XI by 33 runs. The same was followed by the Lions winning their second match, while they lost their last match against Sharks XI.

Ahead of the match between Panthers XI and Lions XI; here is everything you need to know:

PAN vs LIO Telecast

The Panthers XI vs Lions XI match will not be televised in India.

PAN vs LIO Live Streaming

The PAN vs LIO game is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

PAN vs LIO Match Details

The match between Panthers XI and Lions XI will be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on August 10, Tuesday at 9:30 AM IST.

PAN vs LIO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Iqlas Naha

Vice-Captain - S Parameeshwaran

Suggested Playing XI for PAN vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: R Ayyanar, George Samuel A

Batsmen: Ameer Zeeshan N, Priyam Ashish, Shreeraj Anant Gharat

All-rounders: Kannan Vignesh, Iqlas Naha, S Parameeshwaran

Bowlers: Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Satish Jangir B, Abin Mathew M

PAN vs LIO Probable XIs:

Panthers XI: Abin Mathew M, Iqlas Naha, J Manikandan, Priyam Ashish, Damodaran Rohit (c), Ameer Zeeshan N, George Samuel A (wk), S Santhosh Kumaran, Sidak Singh, Ashith Rajiv, Bharat Bhushan Sharma

Lions XI: R Ayyanar (wk), N Thennavan, S Parameeshwaran, Kamaleeshwaran A, Satish Jangir B, Kannan Vignesh, S Santhamoorthy, Murugan P, Baskaran Surendar (c), Shreeraj Anant Gharat, Nitish Salekar

