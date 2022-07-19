PAN vs LIO Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Pondicherry T20 2022 match, July 20, 9:30 AM IST

PAN vs LIO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T20 2022 match between Panthers XI and Lions XI:

The table-toppers Panthers XI will be eager to record their fourth consecutive win in the Pondicherry T20 tournament 2022 when they will have a faceoff with Lions XI.

Panthers XI are the top side in the T20 Championship. They are dominating the league with three wins from as many games. In their last game, the Panthers hammered Sharks XI by two runs. The team successfully defended 173 runs in 20 overs as Aravindraj Arulprakasan and Karthik B Nair picked three wickets each.

Meanwhile, Lions XI are occupying third place with two wins and one loss. The team recorded its first loss in the last game against Tuskers XI. The two-run defeat came as the Lions failed to chase an easy target of 137 runs off 120 balls.

Ahead of the match between Panthers XI and Lions XI, here is everything you need to know:

PAN vs LIO Telecast

Panthers XI vs Lions XI game will not be telecast in India.

PAN vs LIO Live Streaming

The PAN vs LIO fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

PAN vs LIO Match Details

Panthers XI and Lions XI will play against each other at the CAP Siechem Cricket Ground at 9:30 AM IST on July 20, Wednesday.

PAN vs LIO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Akash Pugazhendi

Vice-Captain – Iqlas Naha

Suggested Playing XI for PAN vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Pravin R, George Samuel A

Batters: Ameer Zeeshan N, Akash Pugazhendi, Iqlas Naha

All-rounders: Jayaprakash Manikandan, Krishna Pandey, Parameeswaran S

Bowlers: Karthik B Nair, Abin Matthew, Shishir Hr H

PAN vs LIO2 Probable XIs:

Panthers XI: Aravindraj Arulprakasan, Abin Matthew, Karthik B Nair, Yash Jadhav, Ameer Zeeshan N, Ashith Rajiv, SB Sai Chetan, Jayaprakash Manikandan (c), George Samuel A (wk), Iqlas Naha, R Adithya Reddy

Lions XI: Avinash Badrinath, Akash Pugazhendi(c), Parameeswaran S, Jashwanth Shreeram R, Krishna Pandey, Pravin R(wk), Rohan Suresh, Shishir Hr H, Kashyap Prudvi, Sai Hariram K, Naveen Karthikeyan

