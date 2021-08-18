PAN vs LIO Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021 match, August 18, 01:30 PM IST

PAN vs LIO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021 between Panthers XI and Lions XI:Panthers XI will square off against Lions XI in the 24th match of the 2021 edition of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament. The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry will host the thriller on August 18, Wednesday at 01:30 PM IST.

Panthers XI and Lions XI are experiencing contrasting fortunes in the T20 tournament. Panthers have performed brilliantly in the league so far and are currently second in the points table. They have secured victory in six out of seven league matches. Panthers will be coming into the contest on Wednesday after defeating Sharks XI by five wickets in their previous match.

Lions XI, on the other hand, have failed to live upto their reputation during their 2021 edition of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament. They have won just two out of their seven league games. Lions are reeling at the fourth position on the points table.

Ahead of the match between Panthers XI and Lions XI; here is everything you need to know:

PAN vs LIO Telecast

The Panthers XI vs Lions XI match will not be televised in India.

PAN vs LIO Live Streaming

The PAN vs LIO game is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

PAN vs LIO Match Details

The match between Panthers XI and Lions XI will be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on August 18, Wednesday at 01:30 PM IST.

PAN vs LIO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kannan Vignesh

Vice-Captain: Satish Jangir B

Suggested Playing XI for PAN vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: R Ayyanar, George Samuel A

Batsmen: Ameer Zeeshan N, Priyam Ashish, Shreeraj Anant Gharat

All-rounders: Iqlas Naha, Kannan Vignesh, S Parameeshwaran

Bowlers: Satish Jangir B, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Abin Mathew M

PAN vs LIO Probable XIs:

Panthers XI: J Manikandan, Priyam Ashish, Abin Mathew M, Iqlas Naha, Damodaran Rohit (c), S Santhosh Kumaran, Sidak Singh, Ashith Rajiv, Ameer Zeeshan N, George Samuel A (wk), Bharat Bhushan Sharma

Lions XI: R Ayyanar (wk), N Thennavan, Satish Jangir B, Kannan Vignesh, S Santhamoorthy, Murugan P, Nitish Salekar, S Parameeshwaran, Kamaleeshwaran A, Baskaran Surendar (c), Shreeraj Anant Gharat

