PAN vs SHA Dream11 Predictions, Siechem Pondicherry T20, Panthers XI vs Sharks XI: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Panthers XI will face Sharks XI in the upcoming Siechem Pondicherry T20 fixture on Thursday, November 19. The Siechem Pondicherry T20 Panthers XI vs Sharks XI will be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground. Both Panthers XI and Sharks XI have been on the winning ends in their previous fixtures. Panthers XIwho were up against Tuskers XI won the close contest by five runs. On the other hand, Sharks XI defaeted Bulls XI by five wickets.

The Siechem Pondicherry T20, Panthers XI vs Sharks XI match is scheduled to commence from 10:00 AM IST.

PAN vs SHA Siechem Pondicherry T20, Panthers XI vs Sharks XI Live Streaming

All matches of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 can be watched online on FanCode.

PAN vs SHA Siechem Pondicherry T20, Panthers XI vs Sharks XI: Match Details

November 19 – 10:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground.

Siechem Pondicherry T20 PAN vs SHA Dream11 team for Panthers XI vs Sharks XI

Siechem Pondicherry PAN vs SHA Dream11 prediction for Panthers XI vs Sharks XI captain: Sagar Trivedi,

Siechem Pondicherry PAN vs SHA Dream11 prediction for Panthers XI vs Sharks XI vice-captain: Rohit D

Siechem Pondicherry PAN vs SHA Dream11 prediction for Panthers XI vs Sharks XI wicketkeeper: Nipun Gaikwad

Siechem Pondicherry PAN vs SHA Dream11 prediction for Panthers XI vs Sharks XI batsmen: N Janarthanan, R Pravin, D Rohit

Siechem Pondicherry PAN vs SHA Dream11 prediction for Panthers XI vs Sharks XI all-rounders: Sagar Trivedi, Arjun Ganesh, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Raghu Sharma

Siechem Pondicherry PAN vs SHA Dream11 prediction for Panthers XI vs Sharks XI bowlers: Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Chandra Sekar DT, Nipun Gaikwad

PAN vs SHA Siechem Pondicherry T20, Panthers XI playing 11 against Sharks XI: George Samuel A, Sheldon Jackson, Ameer Zesshan N, Shivam Singh S, D Rohit, Sagar Trivedi, Raghu Sharma, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, T A Abeesh, R Vijai, Bharat Bhushan Sharma

PAN vs SHA Siechem Pondicherry T20, Sharks XI playing 11 against Panthers XI: Nipun Gaikwad, N Janarthanan, C Magendrian, R Pravin, K Aravind, S Suresh-Kumar, M Iyyappan, Arjun Ganesh, Aditya Singh Chauhan, Deepak Kumar Sherawat, Chandra Sekar DT