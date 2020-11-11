PAN vs SHA Dream11 Predictions, Siechem Pondicherry T20, Panthers XI vs Sharks XI: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
DEL
MUM157/5(20.0) RR 7.8
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended129/9(20.0) RR 6.45
ZIM
PAK130/2(20.0) RR 6.45
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
PAN vs SHA Dream11 Predictions, Siechem Pondicherry T20, Panthers XI vs Sharks XI: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
PAN vs SHA Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / PAN vs SHA Dream11 Best Picks / PAN vs SHA Dream11 Captain / PAN vs SHA Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 11, 2020, 3:20 PM IST
Panthers XI and Sharks XI will face off each other in the inaugural match of the Siechem Pondicherry T20, which will be played Wednesday, November 11 at 06:30 pm IST at Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry. A total of six teams are participating in the tournament. Both PAN and SHA will be looking to start their campaign with a win. The two teams look evenly matched with some very good players on both sides. While Sheldon Jackson and TA Abeesh could be the key players for PAN, Nipun Gaikwad and Aditya Singh Chauhan will be the ones to watch out from SHA.
PAN vs SHA Siechem Pondicherry T20, Panthers XI vs Sharks XI Live Streaming
All matches of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 can be watched online on FanCode.
PAN vs SHA Siechem Pondicherry T20, Panthers XI vs Sharks XI: Live Score / Scorecard
PAN vs SHA Siechem Pondicherry T20, Panthers XI vs Sharks XI: Match Details
November 11 – 06:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry
Siechem Pondicherry T20 PAN vs SHA Dream11 team for Panthers XI vs Sharks XI
Siechem Pondicherry T20 PAN vs SHA Dream11 team for Panthers XI vs Sharks XI captain: C Magendiranaa
Siechem Pondicherry T20 PAN vs SHA Dream11 team for Panthers XI vs Sharks XI vice-captain: Sheldon Jackson
Siechem Pondicherry T20 PAN vs SHA Dream11 team for Panthers XI vs Sharks XI wicketkeeper: Nipun Gaikwad
Siechem Pondicherry T20 PAN vs SHA Dream11 team for Panthers XI vs Sharks XI batsmen: C Magendiran, N Janarthanan, George Samuel A, Shivam Singh S
Siechem Pondicherry T20 PAN vs SHA Dream11 team for Panthers XI vs Sharks XI all-rounders: Sheldon Jackson, Suresh Kumar, M Iyyapan
Siechem Pondicherry T20 PAN vs SHA Dream11 team for Panthers XI vs Sharks XI bowlers: T A Abeesh, R Vijai, Aditya Singh Chauhan
Also Read: BCCI Plans to Introduce Ninth Team for IPL 2021, Full Auction on Cards Too - Report
PAN vs SHA Siechem Pondicherry T20, Panthers XI playing 11 against Sharks XI: George Samuel A (WK), Ameer Zeeshan N, Sheldon Jackson, Shivam Singh S, Ajay Dahiya, Raghu Sharma, Bhupender Chauhan, Sagar Trivedi, T A Abeesh, R Vijai, A Aravindaraj
PAN vs SHA Siechem Pondicherry T20, Sharks XI playing 11 against Panthers XI: Nipun Gaikwad (WK), C Magendiran, N Janarthanan, Arjun Ganesh, S Jasvanth, Suresh Kumar, M Iyyapan, G Chiranjeevi, N Vengadeshwaran, S Rajaram, Aditya Singh Chauhan
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking