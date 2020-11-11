PAN vs SHA Dream11 Predictions, Siechem Pondicherry T20, Panthers XI vs Sharks XI: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

PAN vs SHA Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / PAN vs SHA Dream11 Best Picks / PAN vs SHA Dream11 Captain / PAN vs SHA Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more.

Panthers XI and Sharks XI will face off each other in the inaugural match of the Siechem Pondicherry T20, which will be played Wednesday, November 11 at 06:30 pm IST at Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry. A total of six teams are participating in the tournament. Both PAN and SHA will be looking to start their campaign with a win. The two teams look evenly matched with some very good players on both sides. While Sheldon Jackson and TA Abeesh could be the key players for PAN, Nipun Gaikwad and Aditya Singh Chauhan will be the ones to watch out from SHA.

PAN vs SHA Siechem Pondicherry T20, Panthers XI vs Sharks XI Live Streaming

All matches of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 can be watched online on FanCode.

PAN vs SHA Siechem Pondicherry T20, Panthers XI vs Sharks XI: Live Score / Scorecard

PAN vs SHA Siechem Pondicherry T20, Panthers XI vs Sharks XI: Match Details

November 11 – 06:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Siechem Pondicherry T20 PAN vs SHA Dream11 team for Panthers XI vs Sharks XI

captain: C Magendiranaa

vice-captain: Sheldon Jackson

wicketkeeper: Nipun Gaikwad

batsmen: C Magendiran, N Janarthanan, George Samuel A, Shivam Singh S

all-rounders: Sheldon Jackson, Suresh Kumar, M Iyyapan

bowlers: T A Abeesh, R Vijai, Aditya Singh Chauhan

PAN vs SHA Siechem Pondicherry T20, Panthers XI playing 11 against Sharks XI: George Samuel A (WK), Ameer Zeeshan N, Sheldon Jackson, Shivam Singh S, Ajay Dahiya, Raghu Sharma, Bhupender Chauhan, Sagar Trivedi, T A Abeesh, R Vijai, A Aravindaraj

PAN vs SHA Siechem Pondicherry T20, Sharks XI playing 11 against Panthers XI: Nipun Gaikwad (WK), C Magendiran, N Janarthanan, Arjun Ganesh, S Jasvanth, Suresh Kumar, M Iyyapan, G Chiranjeevi, N Vengadeshwaran, S Rajaram, Aditya Singh Chauhan