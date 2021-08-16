PAN vs SHA Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021, August 16, 1:30 PM IST Monday

PAN vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021 between Panthers XI and Sharks XI: The 21st match of the 2021 edition of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament will witness a terrific game of cricket between Panthers XI and Sharks XI. The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry will host the thriller on August 16, Monday at 01:30 PM IST.

Panthers XI are a team to beat in the 2021 edition of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament. The Panthers are enjoying a tremendous run in the competition and are one of the prime contenders for winning the T20 trophy. The team is currently atop the standings with five victories from six league matches. The Panthers’ only loss in the tournament came in their last match against Tigers XI by eight runs.

Sharks XI, on the other hand, are third in the points table. They have won three league games while losing two matches. The most recent match of the Sharks XI saw them getting outplayed by Tigers XI by five wickets.

Ahead of the match between Panthers XI and Sharks XI; here is everything you need to know:

PAN vs SHA Telecast

The Panthers XI vs Sharks XI match will not be televised in India.

PAN vs SHA Live Streaming

The PAN vs SHA game is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

PAN vs SHA Match Details

The match between Panthers XI and Sharks XI will be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on August 16, Monday at 01:30 PM IST.

PAN vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - A. Zeeshan N

Vice-captain - D. Rohit

Suggested Playing XI for PAN vs SHA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Nipun Gaikwad, George Samuel A

Batsmen: Ameer Zeeshan N, Mohit Mittan, Priyam Ashish

All-rounders: D Rohit, Jayaprakash Manikandan, G Chiranjeevi

Bowlers: Raghu Sharma, Akshay Jain S, Abin Mathew

PAN vs SHA Probable XIs

Panthers XI: Iqlas Naha, George Samuel A (wk), Ameer Zeeshan N, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Shivam Singh, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, A Arvindaraj, Abin Mathew, D Rohit (c), Priyam Ashish

Sharks XI: Nipun Gaikwad (wk), Thivagar G, Jerish A, Logesh P, Akshay Jain S, G Chiranjeevi (c), N Vengadeshwaran, Abeesh T A, Raghu Sharma, Palanisamy P, Mohit Mittan

