PAN vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Pondicherry T20 2022 match, July 19, 9:30 AM IST

Panthers XI will lock horns with Sharks XI in the 11th Pondicherry T20 tournament 2022 on Tuesday. Both the teams are doing well in the league and an exciting battle of cricket awaits the cricket fans.

Sharks XI were denied a dream start in the league after losing their first game to Lions XI by five wickets. However, the team was quick to make amends. Sharks have won their last two matches to occupy third place in the points table with four points. Playing against the Bulls in their last game, the Sharks chased the target of 164 runs within 18.2 overs.

The Panthers XI made an enthralling start to their campaign in the T20 Championship. Panthers smacked a 59-run victory in their opening game against Tuskers XI. The match saw the team scoring 173 runs in 20 overs while the bowlers restricted Tuskers to only 114 runs.

Ahead of the match between Panthers XI and Sharks XI, here is everything you need to know:

PAN vs SHA Telecast

Panthers XI vs Sharks XI game will not be telecast in India.

PAN vs SHA Live Streaming

The PAN vs SHA fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

PAN vs SHA Match Details

Panthers XI and Sharks XI will play against each other at the CAP Siechem Cricket Ground at 9:30 AM IST on July 19, Tuesday.

PAN vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Chiranjeevi G

Vice-Captain – Iqlas Naha

Suggested Playing XI for PAN vs SHA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Aravindraj Ravichandran

Batters: Ameer Zeeshan N, AS Govindaraajan, Iqlas Naha, Mohit Mittan

All-rounders: Jayaprakash Manikandan, Vishal Khokhar, Chiranjeevi G

Bowlers: Karthik B Nair, Abin Matthew, Thivagar G

PAN vs SHA2 Probable XIs:

Panthers XI: Karthik B Nair, Yash Jadhav, Ameer Zeeshan N, Iqlas Naha, R Adithya Reddy, Ashith Rajiv, Aravindraj Arulprakasan, Abin Matthew, SB Sai Chetan, Jayaprakash Manikandan (c), George Samuel A (wk)

Sharks XI: Abeesh T A, Chiranjeevi G(c), Akshay Jain S, AS Govindaraajan, Logesh Prabagaran, Raghu Sharma, Aravindraj Ravichandran(wk), Thivagar G, Vishal Khokhar, Mohit Mittan, Premraj Rajavelu

—

