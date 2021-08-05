PAN vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021 match, August 05, 01:30 PM IST

PAN vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021 between Panthers XI and Sharks XI: After an exciting match between Lions XI and Tigers XI, Panthers XI will square off against Sharks XI in the second match of the 2021 edition of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament. The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry will host the thriller on August 05, Thursday at 01:30 PM IST.

Panthers XI were in blistering form during the 2020 edition of the competition. They secured victory in four out of six league games. Panthers finished at the second position on the points table. The team had the same number of points as table-toppers Tigers XI, i.e, 8.

Sharks XI also enjoyed a similar outing as Panthers XI during the 2020 edition of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament. They also secured victory in four league matches while losing two games. Sharks had the same points as Panthers but were placed at the third position due to a low net run rate. The viewers can expect a thrilling game of cricket on Thursday as both Panthers and Sharks have a talented and experienced squad at their disposal.

Ahead of the match between Panthers XI and Sharks XI; here is everything you need to know:

PAN vs SHA Telecast

The Panthers XI vs Sharks XI match will not be televised in India.

PAN vs SHA Live Streaming

The PAN vs SHA game is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

PAN vs SHA Match Details

The match between Panthers XI and Sharks XI will be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on August 05, Thursday at 01:30 PM IST.

PAN vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- A. Zeeshan N

Vice-Captain- D. Rohit

Suggested Playing XI for PAN vs SHA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: G. Samuel A, N. Gaikwad

Batsmen: S. Singh S, A. Zeeshan N, M. Mittan

All-rounders: S. Gurvinder Singh. D. Rohit, Chiranjeevi G

Bowlers: B. Bhushan Sharma, S. Kumaran S, R. Sharma

PAN vs SHA Probable XIs:

Panthers XI: B.Bhushan Sharma, G.Samuel A (wk), P.Ashish, D.Rohit, S.Gurvinder Singh, I.Naha, A Mathew M, A A, M.Doss R, A.Zeeshan N, S.Singh S

Sharks XI: Premraj, Logesh. P, Chiranjeevi. G, R.Sharma, V.Khokhar, A Jain S, N.Gaikwad, M.Mittan, Palanisamy. P, Abeesh T.A, Sivamurugan.M

