PAN vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021 match, August 23, 08:00 PM IST

PAN vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021 between Panthers XI and Sharks XI:

The summit clash of the 2021 edition of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament will witness a high voltage game of cricket between Panthers XI and Sharks XI. The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry will host the thriller on August 23, Monday at 08:00 PM IST.

Panthers XI have been unarguably the best team of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2021. They finished at the top of the points table after winning eight out of ten league matches. The table-toppers confirmed a berth for themselves in the final after outclassing Tuskers XI by seven wickets.

On the other hand, Sharks XI ended at the third place with five wins and four losses. Sharks made an entry into the final of the T20 Championship after defeating Tigers XI in the semi-final by just two runs.

The panthers will have an edge over the Sharks on Monday. Panthers XI have defeated Sharks in both their previous league games this season by five wickets.

Ahead of the match between Panthers XI and Sharks XI; here is everything you need to know:

PAN vs SHA Telecast

The Panthers XI vs Sharks XI match will not be televised in India.

PAN vs SHA Live Streaming

The PAN vs SHA game is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

PAN vs SHA Match Details

The match between Panthers XI and Sharks XI will be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on August 23, Monday at 08:00 PM IST.

PAN vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Anand Subramanian

Vice-Captain- Ameer Zeeshan-N

Suggested Playing XI for PAN vs SHA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nipun Gaikwad, George Samuel A

Batsmen: Priyam Ashish, Premraj, Anand Subramanian

All-rounders: Ameer Zeeshan-N, G Chiranjeevi, Damodaran Rohit, Iqlas Naha

Bowlers: Bharat Bhushan Sharma, T A Abeesh, Raghu Sharma

PAN vs SHA Probable XIs:

Panthers XI: Iqlas Naha, Ameer Zeeshan N, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, S Santhosh Kumaran, George Samuel A(wk), Sidak Singh, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Ashith Rajiv, SB Sai Chetan, Priyam Ashish, Rohit Damodaran

Sharks XI: Mohit Mittan, Nipun Gaikwad(wk), Thivagar G, Premraj Rajavelu, Raghu Sharma, Abeesh T A, Akshay Jain S, Vishal Khokhar, Chiranjeevi G, Logesh P, Anand Subramanian

