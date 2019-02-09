Panchal Double Ton Puts India A in Command Against England Lions

Loading...
The Lions made a steady start to the second innings, scoring 20/0 in five overs before stumps was called early due to bad light.
The away team will now have to bat out of their skins on the final day to be able to either set the home side a respectable total or avoid an innings defeat.
Beginning the day on 88, Rahul – who is looking to get back into form after a poor series in Australia – could only add the one run to his overnight score before being dismissed by Danny Briggs.
Rahul had served a five-game suspension due to controversial comments made alongside Hardik Pandya on TV show Koffee With Karan before being picked for the India A side and his performance showed some encouraging signs.
But his dismissal led to a mini-collapse as both Ankit Bawne (0) and Ricky Bhui (16) departed shortly after he did, leaving the side tottering at 262/4 before Panchal came to the rescue.
Resuming the day on 89, he went on to score 206 off 313 balls in an innings that consisted of 26 fours and 3 sixes.
By the time Zak Chappell dismissed him, India A had already built a healthy 118-run lead and KS Bharat would stretch that lead even further with a century of his own.
Bharat scored a brisk 142 off 139 balls, with his innings consisting of 8 fours and a thumping 11 sixes before Briggs got rid of him.
Some quick-fire hitting from Jalaj Saxena (28) and Shardul Thakur (12) saw India A declare at 540/6 in 134.5 overs.
Chappell (3/105) and Briggs (2/144) were the pick of the English bowlers on what was a forgettable day in the office for the visiting Lions.
Brief scores: England Lions 340, 20/0 (Max Holden 9*, Ben Duckett 9*) trail India A 540/6d (Priyank Panchal 206, KS Bharat 142, Zak Chappel 3/105) by 180 runs.
First Published: February 9, 2019, 5:35 PM IST