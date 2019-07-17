Pandey And Pandya Set Up Big Win for India ‘A’ in Third One-Dayer Over West Indies ‘A’

India ‘A’ took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match one-day series over West Indies ‘A’ after thrashing the home side by 148 runs in the third unofficial one-dayer at North Sound on Tuesday (July 16). Manish Pandey (100) with the bat and Krunal Pandya (5/25) with the ball were the stars for India ‘A’ in the overwhelming victory.
Skipper Pandey won the toss and elected to bat first and went on to score a 87-ball century to set up a massive India ‘A’ total of 295/6. Pandey’s knock was studded with five sixes and six fours.
Earlier, opener Shubman Gill got the visitors off to a rocking start scoring 77 off 81 balls with one six and eight fours. After the early loss of Anmolpreet Singh (0), Gill put on 109 runs for the second wicket with Shreyas Iyer (47 off 69 balls).
The young Punjab batsman looked good for a century before edging off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall to the wicketkeeper Devon Thomas.
Pandey guided rest of the batting and put on 110 runs for the fourth wicket with Hanuma Vihari (29 off 39 balls). Wicketkeeper batsman Ishan Kishan smashed 24 off 17 balls late in the innings as well.
West Indies ‘A’ were never in the hunt after losing wickets at regular interval. Baroda and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya broke the back of their innings with a five-wicket haul. Openers Sunil Ambris (30 off 32 balls) and John Campbell (21 off 35 balls) put on 51 for the opening wicket but from then on the hosts lost their way.
The West Indians slipped to 117/9 but all-rounder Keemo Paul, who turned out for Delhi Capitals in IPL-12, smashed 34 off 17 balls to reduced the margin of victory. Vihari (2/23), Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan were the other wickettakers for India.
The fourth unofficial one-dayer will take place at Coolidge on Friday (July 19).
Brief Scores: India ‘A’ 295/6 (Manish Pandey 100, Shubman Gill 77; Rahkeem Cornwall 2/37, Romario Shepherd 2/51) bt West Indies ‘A’ 147 in 34.2 ovs (Keemo Paul 34, Sunil Ambris 30; Krunal Pandya 5/25, Vihari 2/23)
