Pandya Brothers Dispatching New Oxygen Concentrators to Rural India for Covid Relief

As announced, the Pandya brothers are dispatching oxygen concentrators to the rural parts of the country in view of the second wave of Coronavirus. The duo shared the pictures of brand new concentrators and wished speedy recovery to the patients.

“This new batch of Oxygen Concentrators are being dispatched to Covid centres with prayers in our hearts for everyones speedy recover,” Krunal Pandya tweeted. Later Hardik too shared the picture, saying: “We’re in the middle of a tough battle that we can win by working together.”

Back in April as country grappled with the second wave of Covid-19, several cricketers came to country’s rescue. This included the likes of Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar. All donated to the cause, even Australian pacer Pat Cummins too donated to help supply Oxygen to the needy. Pandya brothers too announced their decision as Mumbai took on CSK and the game went onto become the most watched clash in the whole season.

“Krunal, I and my mother — basically our entire family, we were finding ways at trying to help out. We decided to donate 200 oxygen concentrators to the rural parts of India where I feel the medical infrastructure needs more support,” Hardik told host broadcaster Star Sports. “We all understand it’s difficult, we want to show our gratitude, support and just want to tell everyone that they’re always there in our prayers,” Hardik added.

