CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Pandya Brothers Dispatching New Oxygen Concentrators to Rural India for Covid Relief

Pandya Brothers Dispatching New Oxygen Concentrators to Rural India for Covid Relief

Pandya Brothers Dispatching New Oxygen Concentrators to Rural India for Covid Relief

Hardik and Krunal Pandya have engaged themselves in Covid relief work, by sending Oxygen concentrators to rural parts of the country.

As announced, the Pandya brothers are dispatching oxygen concentrators to the rural parts of the country in view of the second wave of Coronavirus. The duo shared the pictures of brand new concentrators and wished speedy recovery to the patients.

Also read: Press Took MSD Statements Out of Context

“This new batch of Oxygen Concentrators are being dispatched to Covid centres with prayers in our hearts for everyones speedy recover,” Krunal Pandya tweeted. Later Hardik too shared the picture, saying: “We’re in the middle of a tough battle that we can win by working together.”

Back in April as country grappled with the second wave of Covid-19, several cricketers came to country’s rescue. This included the likes of Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar. All donated to the cause, even Australian pacer Pat Cummins too donated to help supply Oxygen to the needy. Pandya brothers too announced their decision as Mumbai took on CSK and the game went onto become the most watched clash in the whole season.

Also Read: Bumrah, Shami and Ishant—India’s Terrific Trio

“Krunal, I and my mother — basically our entire family, we were finding ways at trying to help out. We decided to donate 200 oxygen concentrators to the rural parts of India where I feel the medical infrastructure needs more support,” Hardik told host broadcaster Star Sports. “We all understand it’s difficult, we want to show our gratitude, support and just want to tell everyone that they’re always there in our prayers,” Hardik added.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 2914 121
2 New Zealand 2166 120
3 England 3493 109
4 Australia 1844 108
5 Pakistan 2247 94
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 2054 121
2 Australia 2945 118
3 India 3344 115
4 England 3100 115
5 South Africa 2137 107
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6088 277
2 India 6811 272
3 New Zealand 6048 263
4 Pakistan 7818 261
5 Australia 5930 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches