Pandya Brothers’ Face-off in Gym Challenge, Check Who Won

Hardik and Krunal Pandya are known as match-winners with their ability to hit big shots and scalping wickets at a crucial time. Both the players have at various occasions proved their mettle in the sport. The Pandya brothers give a tough competition to their opponents and now to each other as well. Though, the face-off did not take place on the pitch, instead, it took placein a gym. Cricket fans are well aware that these two fitness freaks don’t even need a gym for their daily workout. Therefore, the quick gym challenge was appropriate for the Pandya brothers.

The video of the challenge, between Krunal and Hardik, was documented and shared by BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) on their website. A glimpse of the same was also posted on Twitter too. In the video, Indian team's strength and conditioning coach A I Harrsha was heard saying that the challenge would be judged on the “best-of-three format.”

Keeping the sportsmanship intact, Hardik wished luck to his brother and said, “may the best bro win.” He gave a fist bump to Krunal which kick-started the indoor challenge. The first challenge, which was wall squat hold, was won by Krunal while Hardik emerged victorious in the glute bridge challenge. The third and the winner-deciding challenge was introduced as a split squat hold. Both the Indian cricket team players showed the ‘never give up’ spirit. A few minutes into the challenge and either of them did not appear to back out. Later, Hardik said that as they both will not give up, it should be declared drawn.

A winner could not emerge in the indoor workout challenge, however, people got to see a rigorous fitness fight between the Pandya brothers.

Sharing the video on Twitter, BCCI wrote, "This may look easy, but it's NOT.” They further asked the users of the microblogging site if they wished to try any of the mentioned challenges at home.

As the Pandya brothers were picked in the young squad, they will take on Sri Lanka in the upcoming limited-overs series. Led by Shikhar Dhawan, the young Indian brigade is coached by Rahul Dravid.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here