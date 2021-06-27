Pandya Brothers, Sanju Samson Absolutely Love this Dish; Watch Video

The Indian team, which is bound for Sri Lanka, is having a great time during their quarantine in Mumbai. The other day, fans got a glimpse of their captain and vice captain engaged in Play Station. And now BCCI’s latest post shows how a dish called ‘mock duck’ is fast becoming one of the favourite dishes of Indian cricketers. It is Sanju Samson’s favourite already; the Pandya Brothers also order it quite often.

Yummy Video Alert 😋The Sunday Food Fix! 🍲 Presenting Mock Duck - the veggie delight that’s the current hot favourite of #TeamIndia 👨‍🍳 - by @ameyatilak#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/pWdzAfSHXb — BCCI (@BCCI) June 27, 2021

Although quite contrary to its name, it is a vegetarian dish and has a rich protein content. The video posted has all the details. “Yummy Video Alert. The Sunday Food Fix! Presenting Mock Duck - the veggie delight that’s the current hot favourite of #TeamIndia. #SLvIND," the BCCI tweeted.

“This is Sanju Samson’s hot favourite. I asked Shikhar Dhawan to try it, and he loved it. The Pandya brothers usually order it once or twice at least in 3-4 days," chef Rakesh Kamble, Grand Hyatt Mumbai, said.

Indian team is currently in quarantine in Mumbai and will leave on June 18. Meanwhile the BCCI will be sending selectors Abey Kuruwilla and Debasis Mohanty alongside the Indian team which is bound for Sri Lanka on June 28. Besides them, umpire from Indore Sudheer Asnani will also accompany the team as manager. The BCCI wasn’t able to send selectors alongside the Indian team to England because of the tighter Covid restrictions in place. It is unlikely that it will fly the selectors for the five match Test series.

A BCCI office-bearer has confirmed the development to Cricbuzz. “They are already in Mumbai and are quarantining with other members of the touring party."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here